Gators Snag Second Commitment from the Portal
The Florida Gators pick up another commitment for next season. JUCO catcher AJ Malzone announced his commitment to the program Thursday on X.
Malzone spent two years at Wabash Valley College. As a sophomore, he hit .347 with 10 home runs, 58 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He also walked (36) more than he struck out (35).
With Heyman most likely heading to the pros, it’s no surprise to see the Gators attack the catcher market.
Another interesting angle for the Gators is where Brody Donay ends up, too. He didn’t end the season at his best defensively, which could spur a permanent move to first base or as the designated hitter.
This seems like an option with the Gators also in the running for Notre Dame catcher Carson Tinney, who is one of the more prized transfers in the portal right now, Baseball America’s Jacob Rudner reported on X.
Malzone is the second commitment for the Gators on Thursday, with former Notre Dame right-handed pitcher Ricky Reeth also announcing his verbal commitment to Florida.
Florida is expected to be very active in the transfer portal this offseason. They have to replace their starting shortstop, third baseman and catcher while also adding some quality arms to their pitching staff.
It is also unclear whether or not lefty Pierce Coppola will be returning next season, which would make room in the starting rotation for the Gators.
They need more reliable pitchers in the bullpen as well. Its poor output this past season makes it hard to believe O'Sullivan will run it back with all of the same players. Additionally, lefty Jacob Gomberg entered the transfer portal.