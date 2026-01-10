Florida Schedules Visit with UCLA Transfer DB

The Florida Gators are set to host UCLA transfer defensive back Kanye Clark for a visit on Saturday, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer. Clark (6-0, 190 pounds) is a redshirt sophomore with two years of eligibility remaining but is possibly eligible for a third after missing most of the 2024 season due to injury.

After redshirting in 2023 and a season-ending injury in 2024, Clark played in nine games in 2025 at corner with two starts at nickel. He finished the season with 22 tackles, one forced fumble and two pass breakups.

After losing three major contributors at safety and nickel and multiple depth pieces at corner, Florida has turned to the transfer portal to rebuild its depth across the secondary. Clark, who has multiple years of eligibility remaining and experience at multiple spots, makes him an ideal candidate to help fthose needs.

The Gators have already added impact safeties from the portal in Baylor transfer DJ Coleman and Kentucky transfer Cam Dooley. Florida also added JUCO corner Elijah Owens and returns corners Dijon Johnson, Cormani McClain, J'Vari Flowers, Ben Hanks III and Onis Konanbanny and safeties/nickels Bryce Thornton, Lagonza Hayward and Drake Stubbs.

So far, Florida has added 18 commits through the portal and is expected to add more as the final week of the portal window commences. The Gators' 15-player transfer class began with Coleman on Sunday. After which, Florida added James Madison tight end Lacota Dippre, Georgia Tech receiver Bailey Stockton and Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu on Monday.

Pryor, Penn State offensive linemen TJ Shanahan and Eagan Boyer, Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, Tulane punter Patrick Durkin, Tulane punter Alec Clark and Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo joined on Tuesday before Wake Forest receiver Micah Mays Jr., Dooley and Owens joined on Wednesday.

ECU running back London Montgomery, Louisiana long snapper Carter Milliron, Stanford offensive lineman Emeka Ugorji and Georgia Tech offensive lineman Harrison Moore joined on Thursday, giving Florida a five-day streak of at least one transfer added.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached," new head coach Jon Sumrall said of his portal plan after being introduced as the Gators' next head coach last month. "So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity.

"But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

