Hometown Florida Baseball Commit Excited to Bring Powerful Bat to Gators

Attending high school just 40 minutes from Condron Ballpark, Florida Gators commit Tavis Honeycutt knew almost immediately that Gainesville would be his future home after receiving a call from baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

With explosive power at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, the Newberry, Florida, prospect's recruitment was almost over before it started. Despite some early interest from other programs, a Florida offer was all he needed to make a decision.

“My recruiting journey was short and simple,” Honeycutt told Florida Gators on SI. “I had a few D1 offers and some smaller colleges offered me, but as soon as Coach O’Sullivan called, I knew I wanted to be a Gator.”

It is with a grateful heart that I announce my commitment to play Baseball for the University of Florida 🔵🟠 I want to thank my parents for their unwavering love & support and the Florida coaches for giving me this opportunity. Go Gators 🐊 @FloridaGators @SECbaseball pic.twitter.com/WT9SCL9KLY — Tavis Honeycutt # 2️⃣2️⃣ (@HoneycuttTavis) October 20, 2025

Growing up just outside of Gainesville, Honeycutt’s opportunity to play at his hometown school was extremely important not only to his family and himself, but also to his community. From a town with just under 9,000 residents, the future Gator already has plenty of fans early in his playing career.

“I’m really excited to be the hometown kid and get the opportunity to play at Florida, I have a huge following in my community and have a lot of people who are really excited for me,” Honeycutt said.

Despite the proximity, Honyecutt did not have much time to attend Gators games in person growing up while busy playing on the diamond himself. However, after attending a camp at the new stadium in ninth grade, he would begin taking trips to watch the Gators play, witnessing the consistent success of his next coach O’Sullivan.

“I started going to a few games at the new stadium… I am really excited to get the opportunity to play for Coach O’Sullivan,” Honeycutt said. “He is a coach with a competitive and winning mentality. I know he is going to help guide me in my journey.”

Two games on the season two 💣 💣’s on the season keep swinging it . pic.twitter.com/lVhgOvjTMr — Shedrick Honeycutt (@ShedrickHoneyc1) February 18, 2026

Just a year away from suiting up in said stadium for the Orange and Blue, Honeycutt has continued to showcase the unique talent that has earned him such an opportunity early in his senior season with two home runs in two games. A corner infielder with tons of pop, the slugger brings an exciting profile similar to his favorite player in Major League Baseball.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is my favorite MLB player,” Honeycutt said, on whom he molds his game after. “I compare myself to him because we’re both power hitters and play the same role on the baseball field.”

The powerful slugger has shown off his exciting bat in a hot start to his senior season at Newberry, with an exciting future ahead for the local commit in Gainesville.