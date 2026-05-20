How to Watch Florida Gators Baseball's Matchup Against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala.-- The Florida Gators enter the SEC Tournament as the five seed and will face 12-seed Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Here is everything you need to know for Wednesday's game as the Gators begin its chase for its first SEC Tournament title since 2015.

Time and TV

Florida's matchup against the Commodores is slated to begin at roughly 2 p.m. ET after Wednesday's matchup between Missouri and Mississippi State. Television coverage can be found on SEC Network, with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (color) on the call.

Starting Pitchers

As expected, Florida ace Aidan King will take the mound for Wednesday's game but is expected to be on a pitch count due to the shortened week and the potential to have to pitch should the Gators make a run in the tournament.

King (8-2, 2.50 ERA) was recently named the SEC Pitcher of the Year, becoming the fourth Gator and first underclassman to do so in program history.

One true KING of the SEC! 👑🏆 pic.twitter.com/tfX0LalVdJ — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 18, 2026

Vanderbilt is starting righty Tyler Baird (0-5. 4.81 ERA).

Florida's Path to a Title

Should Florida defeat Vanderbilt on Wednesday, the Gators will advance to face No. 4 Alabama on Thursday in the quarterfinals. Winner of that game faces either No. 1 Georgia, No. 8 Mississippi State or No. 16 Missouri in the semifinals on Friday.

The SEC Tournament Championship Game will be played on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET with television coverage on ABC.

Gators in Hosting Contention

With the No. 10 RPI in the country, the Gators have all but clinched a hosting bid for a regional in the NCAA Tournament, but a run in Hoover could be enough for the Gators to also clinch a top eight seed and a super regional hosting bid.

As it stands, Florida's 14-6 record against ranked opponents is the best in the country, and its 15 Quad 1 wins is second nationally. Florida also has the No. 3 strength of schedule, highlighted by an 8-3 record against top-10 opponents and a 6-1 record against top-five opponents.

The 2026 NCAA DI baseball selection show will be on Monday at noon ET on ESPN 2.

ABS Comes to the SEC

Throughout the SEC Tournament, the league will be experimenting with an Automated Ball-Strike challenge system, which has already garnered significant attention through the first day of play. Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan previously detailed the Gators' plan for ABS, saying that offensively, he will rely on hitting coach Tom Slater to work with the hitters on when to make challenges and defensively, he trusts catcher Karson Bowen to make calls.

"It'll be interesting for sure," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan told Florida Gators on SI after Florida's win over North Florida on May 5. "But the game is always evolving and changing, and we've got to evolve and change with the changes."

The SEC's rules and a tracker for each result of a challenge can be found here.

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