SEC Tournament Bracket Set. Who Will the Gators Play?

The Florida Gators concluded the regular season with a three-game sweep at LSU and now turn their attention to the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

The Gators, finishing with an 18-12 record in league play, finished fifth in the conference behind the likes of Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama, meaning Florida finished one seed short of a double bye in the tournament.

Nonetheless, Florida is riding high with three-straight series wins and eight total wins in their last nine games, putting them in a position to not only clinch hosting a regional, but possibly a top-eight seed nationally should the Gators make a run in Hoover.

Here is a look at the bracket:

No. 5 Florida begins play on May 20 and will face the winner of No. 12 Vanderbilt/No. 13 Kentucky 30 minutes after the conclusion of No. 8 Mississippi State's game against No. 9 Ole Miss/No. 16 Missouri. The winner of the Gators' matchup will advance to play No. 4 Alabama in the quarterfinals on May 21.

All games can be viewed on SEC Network, except for the championship, which will be played on May 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Gators currently hold a 2-4 combined record this season against Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Alabama after getting swept on the road by the Crimson Tide and a late 2-1 series win over the Wildcats in Florida's final home series. The Gators did not play Vanderbilt in the regular season this year.

Florida's History in the SEC Tournament

The Florida Gators have not won an SEC Tournament title since 2015 with a 7-3 win over Vanderbilt, which marked head coach Kevin O'Sullivan's second SEC Tournament title with the Gators and Florida's seventh overall. He won his first in 2011 with a 5-0 win over Vanderbilt.

The Gators won the SEC Tournament in 1981 under Jay Bergman with an 11-5 win over Kentucky, in 1982 under Jack Rhyne with a 9-3 win over Tennessee, in 1984 under Joe Arnold with a 3-1 win over Tennessee, in 1988 under Arnold with a 5-3 win over Mississippi State and in 1991 under Arnold with an 8-4 win over LSU.

The last time Florida played for an SEC Tournament title since their last in 2015 was an 8-5 loss to Tennessee in the championship game in 2022.

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