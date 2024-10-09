Key Dates for Florida Gators Baseball Fall Practice
Florida Gators Baseball’s fall season is officially underway. Fans will have the chance to get a sneak peek at what’s to come in the spring.
Here are some key dates on the Gators Baseball fall slate to keep in mind. These include scrimmages open to the public and exhibition games with other Florida schools.
NOTE: Practice on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10 have been canceled due to Hurricane Milton. Activity will resume on Friday, Oct. 11.
No scrimmage will be held on Friday. But there is a practice open to the public at 2:30 p.m.
Both practice and a scrimmage will be held on both weekend dates.
Saturday, Oct. 12:
- Practice at 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
- Practice at 11 a.m.
All scrimmages start 90 minutes to two hours after the start of practice.
The Gators will play two exhibition games in November. On Nov. 1, the night before the Florida-Georgia football game, the Gators will take on Jacksonville University in Jacksonville. The game will be held at 121 Financial Ballpark, the home of the Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, the Gators will play at home against the USF Bulls. The time of that game is to be determined.
The Florida Gators are coming off their second-straight appearance in the College World Series. While the Gators were a powerhouse team that fell one win short of taking home their second national championship in 2023, the 2024 appearance was more of a surprise run.
The Gators went 28-26 in the regular season and were knocked out of the SEC Tournament in the first game. Yet, the Gators managed to upset ranked Oklahoma State and ranked Clemson to punch their ticket to Omaha. They fell just short of making it back to the CWS Finals.