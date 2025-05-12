King Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Following Career Outing
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators freshman pitcher Aidan King continues to prove why he's one of the best starters not only in his class but in the entire country.
Fresh off an outing in which he struck out a career-high nine batters in seven shut-out innings against No. 1 Texas, King on Monday was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, marking his third SEC weekly accolade and second Freshman of the Week award.
King, leading the Gators to a 4-1 win on Sunday to clinch the series over the top-ranked Longhorns, recorded three multi-strikeout innings with only two hits and three walks allowed across his seven innings, which also marked a new career-high. He also set a career-high with 110 pitches.
"Yeah, I don't remember a freshman pitching on the road like this and pitching as well as he did, and if it has happened, it hasn't happened in a long time," head coach Kevin O'Sullivan said after the win, which clinched Florida's fifth-straight series win since starting 1-11 in SEC play. "We talked about it before the game, what Aidan is able to bring to the table is his ability to throw the fastball on both sides of the plate. That was just a totally different look for them and their hitters to see today. After a little bit of a shaky start, he walked the first two guys, he just collected himself and was nothing short of outstanding today."
King (5-2, 2.90 ERA, 1.14 WHIP) will take the mound for his final weekend start of the season as Florida closes the regular season at home against Alabama with a three-game series beginning on Thursday.