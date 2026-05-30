Live Updates from Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators, fresh off an 8-7 win over Rider on Friday, host Miami in the winners' bracket of the Gainesville Region. Winner advances to Sunday with a chance to clinch a Super Regional appearance, while the loser faces Troy in an elimination game beforehand.

Florida Gators on SI is in attendance for Saturday's game between the Gators and the Hurricanes. Here are live updates from Condron Ballpark. First pitch is set for 8:30 p.m., with television coverage on ACC Network.

Lineups

Florida

CF Kyle Jones SS Brendan Lawson LF Blake Cyr 3B Ethan Surowiec DH Caden McDonald C Karson Bowen 1B Landon Stripling 2B Cade Kurland RF Hayden Yost

P Aidan King (8-2, 2.68 ERA)

Miami

2B Jake Ogden LF Max Galvin RF Derek Williams 1B Alex Sosa C Alonzo Alvarez DH Dylan Dubovik 3B Gabirel Milano SS Vance Sheahan CF Fabio Peralta

P AJ Ciscar (5-4, 4.44 ERA)

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