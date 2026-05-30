Live Updates from Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes in Gainesville Regional
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators, fresh off an 8-7 win over Rider on Friday, host Miami in the winners' bracket of the Gainesville Region. Winner advances to Sunday with a chance to clinch a Super Regional appearance, while the loser faces Troy in an elimination game beforehand.
Florida Gators on SI is in attendance for Saturday's game between the Gators and the Hurricanes. Here are live updates from Condron Ballpark. First pitch is set for 8:30 p.m., with television coverage on ACC Network.
Lineups
Florida
- CF Kyle Jones
- SS Brendan Lawson
- LF Blake Cyr
- 3B Ethan Surowiec
- DH Caden McDonald
- C Karson Bowen
- 1B Landon Stripling
- 2B Cade Kurland
- RF Hayden Yost
- P Aidan King (8-2, 2.68 ERA)
Miami
- 2B Jake Ogden
- LF Max Galvin
- RF Derek Williams
- 1B Alex Sosa
- C Alonzo Alvarez
- DH Dylan Dubovik
- 3B Gabirel Milano
- SS Vance Sheahan
- CF Fabio Peralta
- P AJ Ciscar (5-4, 4.44 ERA)
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25