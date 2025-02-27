NCAA Makes Final Decision on Protest During Gators vs Stetson Game
The Florida Gators’ 6-1 win over Stetson on Tuesday night will stand, as the NCAA has denied Stetson’s protest regarding a controversial ruling in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The dispute came after a crucial call involving the NCAA’s new safety base rule. With the game tied at 2-2, two outs, and a runner on third, Hatters catcher Salvador Alvarez hit a ball off Florida pitcher Aidan King’s glove and hustled to first. While the shortstop’s throw was late, Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan immediately called for a video review. The umpires determined Alvarez had stepped on the traditional white first-base bag instead of the newly implemented orange safety bag in foul territory. As a result, Alvarez was ruled out, the inning-ending run was nullified, allowing Florida to retain control of the game.
Stetson head coach Steve Trimper protested the ruling, citing Rule 17(b) of the 2025 NCAA Rule Book. However, the NCAA’s review ultimately upheld the original call, solidifying Florida’s win.
Stetson athletic director Ricky Ray released a statement acknowledging the decision, though details of the statement were not immediately available.
Meanwhile, O’Sullivan addressed the controversy but remained focused on moving forward.
“The rule is the rule,” O’Sullivan said. “I’ve talked to quite a few people today about it. If adjustments to the rule need to be made, that’s not for me to decide. But at least it opens up some dialogue.”
With the ruling now final, the Gators turn their attention to their upcoming schedule as they look to build on their strong start to the season.