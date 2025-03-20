O'Sullivan Provides Brief Update on Cade Kurland
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After the Florida Gators' 14-4 win over Florida A&M on Wednesday, head coach Kevin O'Sullivan gave a brief update on junior second baseman Cade Kurland, who left Tuesday's win over Jacksonville due to his concerns over his shoulder.
"Yeah, I think he's ok," O'Sullivan said. "Like I said last night, the most important thing is it didn't pop back out. So, we've got a couple of guys who'll throw live to him tomorrow, and we'll see how it feels."
Kurland missed 10 games after suffering a shoulder dislocation while diving for a ball in Florida's 6-3 win over Miami on March 1. He returned for Tuesday's matchup against Jacksonville but left mid at-bat in the third inning after O'Sullivan noticed a grimace as he took a swing.
"Obviously, if (Kurland's shoulder popped out) had been the case, it'd be a totally different situation," O'Sullivan said Tuesday. "I just saw him grimace a little bit on the second swing, and there's no sense of pushing it right there... Maybe it was just a little bit too soon."
Kurland recorded a walk at the plate and had two infield assists before exiting Tuesday's game. On the year, the junior is batting .353 with 12 hits in 34 at-bats, 13 RBIs and three home runs.
In his place, Florida has relied heavily on Brendan Lawson to man second base instead of his usual first base starting spot. The freshman is shining at both spots with a .992 field percentage and has been even more deadly at the plate with a .351 average with 26 RBIs and five home runs.
Lawson has shined in the Gators' two midweek victories with seven RBIs across the wins over Jacksonville and FAMU.
With Lawson moving to second base, the Gators have been relying on transfer Landon Stripling at first base.
The Gators return to Condron Ballpark for a three-game series against Georgia, which begins on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Streaming coverage can be found on SEC Network+.