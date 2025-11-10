Takeaways from Florida Gators Baseball's Fall Exhibition Against Georgia Southern
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators baseball team on Sunday hosted Georgia Southern for a pair of seven-inning exhibitions, winning the first, 8-2, and the second, 11-6.
Florida Gators on SI was in attendance for both scrimmages. Here are the main takeaways.
Comeback Gators
After controlling Game One with a comfortable 8-2 win, Game Two began to get out of hand for the Gators as Georgia Southern took a 6-1 lead in the fifth inning.
Florida pitchers Schuyler Sandford and Caden McDonald gave up four runs in the inning as Sandford allowed an RBI base hit with two outs before loading the bases with a double and a walk. McDonald immediately gave up a bases-clearing double.
Finding themselves down, the Florida offense came alive.
The Gators plated four in the fifth inning with a solo homerun from Landon Stripling, an error on an Ashton Wilson ground ball that plated two and a single from Colton Schwarz that scored Wilson. Cade Kurland tied the game in the sixth inning with a home run before two more scored off another GSU error from a Wilson fielder's choice.
"It's electric. That's the brand of baseball we play here," Kurland said. "We come down, we're never out of a game. That's how we do it. That's awesome. Fires me up.
Justin Nadeau and Hayden Yost combined to plate three more off singles to give Florida an 11-6 lead.
Kurland's Big Day
After missing the bulk of last season due to a shoulder injury, Cade Kurland returned to Florida for his senior season with a chip on his shoulder. If Sunday's exhibition was any indication of what to expect for his senior campaign, Kurland could be in for a big season.
Across the two games, Kurland went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a walk and three runs plated.
"I can't be too picky. There are probably a couple of swings I wish I didn't make," Kurland said. "Overall, we got both wins, team played great. So, I'm happy."
His triple in the first inning of Game One plated one to give the Gators a 1-0 lead, while his bases-loaded walk an inning later added another to put Florida ahead, 4-0.
His home run came in Game Two with a solo shot in the sixth inning to tie the game, 6-6, as Florida erased a 6-1 deficit.
"Slider up. Left a hanger. You hang it, we bang it," Kurland said.
McNeillie Dominates Game One, Barlow and Barberi Shine in Game Two
Making the start in the first seven-inning exhibition on Sunday against Georgia Southern, Luke McNeillie threw two innings with three strikeouts and no runs against one hit and one walk as the Gators took home an 8-2 win.
"It was good. Mostly I'm looking to compete in the zone," McNeillie said. "Can't be took picky, but I had a few pitches that were missed spots and get swings on them, but a few of them were outs. Overall, I felt good."
Albeit brief, McNeillie, a usual reliever, could be tabbed as a midweek starter should Florida find themselves the victim of the injury bug for the second-straight season. No matter what, though, McNeillie will be a major key for Florida's success in 2026.
Meanwhile, a pair of relievers led the way in Florida's 11-6 win in Game Two.
After GSU took a 2-0 lead, Billy Barlow pitched two shut-out innings across the third and fourth frames with a pair of strikeouts to keep Florida in the game.
Florida's offense chipped away, making the score 6-5 in the fifth inning, but GSU looked like it would tack on more after a two-out error and single put two on base. Jackson Barberi allowed a single to load the bases but recovered with a strikeout to end the inning.
UF took an 11-6 lead the next frame, and Barberi shut things down after with a pair of strikeouts to seal the win. He finished his 1 1/3 innings-outing with three strikeouts and no runs against one hit and one walk.
"He's just matured mentally," McNeillie said of Barberi. "He takes a better approach at everything he does. That's definitely shown on the field."
Upcoming Schedule
Florida closes the fall season with the annual Orange & Blue Series next week. Games are scheduled for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. at Condron Ballpark.