Two More Key Players Re-Sign with Gators for Next Season

The Florida Gators received their final pieces of good news for the year on New Year’s Eve, as defensive back Cormani McClain and offensive lineman Bryce Lovett both are returning for the 2026 season.

McClain told Florida Victorious, the program’s official NIL collective partner, that Florida is like home to him and leaving was never an option.

“Ever since I transferred to Florida, I’ve always felt like this is where my heart is,” he said. “I never really thought too much about leaving – Florida has always felt like home to me.”

The Lakeland, Fla., native appeared in 10 games this past season, totaling 18 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, one pass breakup and one interception. His best game of the season came early in the year against the Miami Hurricanes. In this contest, he made three tackles and logged his only interception of the year.

Florida’s new head coach, Jon Sumrall, left a strong impression on McClain, as he did with many of the other Gators who have re-signed.

“He was very energetic. Coach Summerall came in strong and set the tone right away with a great opening speech to the team,” he told Florida Victorious. “You could immediately feel his presence and the impact he’s going to have on us this upcoming season.”

The former five-star defensive back has also begun building a relationship with incoming defensive coordinator Brad White.

“I actually spoke with Coach White the day I left for break,” McClain stated. “We talked for about 30 minutes, and he’s a great guy. We were both on the defensive side back when he was at Kentucky, so I think he’s a great fit for this program. I’m really liking what’s going on so far.”

McClain is eager to get back to work, stating that he intends to help the new team members and build upon last year’s performances.

“I’m just ready to get back to work. I want to help the new guys understand what the Florida coaches are like and continue building on what we established last year. The goal is to keep improving and take the next step as a team,” McClain told Florida Victorious. “I'm a Gator for life. Always love.”

For Lovett, 247Sports Graham Hall reported on Wednesday on X that the Gators offensive lineman would be returning for another year in Gainesville.

Florida redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Bryce Lovett has re-signed with the Gators for 2026, @Swamp_247 has learned.



It's a significant return for UF considering the Gators graduated three starting offensive linemen.



STORY: https://t.co/O57LSOEbZ5 pic.twitter.com/bDNI1CaIhY — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall) January 1, 2026

The Gators graduated three offensive linemen from last year’s team, which makes his return considerable. Lovett appeared in all 12 games in 2025 and made two starts at right tackle.

He was the second offensive lineman to be announced to return on Wednesday, joining starting interior offensive lineman Knijeah Harris.

Florida has already seen a significant number of departures from their roster in December. They are now up to 28 players who announced they are entering the transfer portal when it opens.

The most notable players of the group are starting quarterback DJ Lagway, starting safety Jordan Castell, wide receivers Aidan Mizell, Eugene Wilson III, Tank Hawkins and Naeshaun Montgomery, linebacker Grayson Howard, defensive backs Sharif Denson and Aaron Gates, starting defensive lineman Michai Boireau and edge rusher Jayden Woods.

However, there have also been victories for Sumrall and Co.

Linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles, defensive backs Dijon Johnson, J’Vari Flowers and Lagonza Hayward, defensive linemen Joseph Mbatchou and Jeremiah McCloud, wide receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson, tight end Amir Jackson, edge rushers Kamran James and LJ McCray, safety Bryce Thornton and quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. are players who return for the 2026 season.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

