Three Gators Enter Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As Florida Gators baseball enters an offseason expected to be full of roster turnover, three more players have entered the portal and will look for new homes in 2026.
Right-handers Felix Ong and Niko Janssens, as well as catcher Cole Bullen, on Monday were all reported to be entering their names in the portal. The three appeared in just 12 combined games last season.
Janssens, a top-40 recruit and impressive two-way player in high school, pitched in 8.1 innings for Florida, allowing 12 earned runs while striking out 10. His 12.96 ERA was the second-worst on the team.
Ong, a Key West native, pitched in just 3.1 innings, striking out six while walking seven. He finished Florida’s only win in the Conway Regional, going one inning with two strikeouts and one earned run allowed.
“It’s a great program…I’m excited to learn from the great coaching staff and play in front of an amazing crowd,” Ong said after committing to Florida in high school. “We started talking in the fall…(O’Sullivan) told me I had an opportunity to earn a job, not just have one, and that meant the most to me … knowing I would have to compete.”
Ong, Jannsen and left-hander Jacob Gomberg, all freshmen who are now in the portal, finished bottom three in ERAs for Florida. Florida also lost relievers Alex Philpott and Carson Montsdeoca to the portal last week.
Meanwhile, Bullen never appeared in a game for the Gators after transferring from the College of Central Florida. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The Gators finished the season 39-22, with an early exit from the Conway Regional. Since then, Florida has added transfer pitchers Ricky Reeth and Russell Sandefer and JUCO transfer AJ Malzone and will look to continue rebuilding and replacing a roster losing plenty of young talent and depth.