Gators Add Developmental OL from Transfer Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' on Friday added another piece to its offensive line from the NCAA Transfer Portal with Stanford transfer Emeka Ugorji committing to the program.

Ugorji (6-5, 300) comes to Florida after starting eight games for the Cardinal as a true freshman in 2025, seven of which at right guard, and will have three years of eligibility. He previously visited Florida from Monday to Tuesday and received multiple predictions from On3 to choose the Gators.

Former Stanford OL Emeka Ugorji has committed to the Florida Gators!



Ugorji is a 6’5” 300 pounder with 3 years of eligibility. As a true freshman in 2025 he appeared in 10 games with 8 starts. pic.twitter.com/UV57Pw0yhR — Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast (@StadiumAndGale) January 9, 2026

While Ugorji comes with plenty of experience, having led the ACC in total snaps as a true freshman with 523, he will be viewed as a developmental depth piece for the Gators under new position coach Phil Trautwein. Playing in 10 games, Ugorji was thrust into the lineup and struggled mightily at both right tackle and right guard, finishing the season with a 27.6 pass-blocking grade and a 51.1 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

There are good starting points for Trautwein to work with in his development of Ugorji as the rising sophomore only committed two penalties all season in 2025.

With Ugorji likely providing emergency depth as he gets developed by Trautwein, Florida has rebuilt its offensive line rotation after four senior departures, three of which were starters, and multiple depth pieces transferring out of the program. Left guard Knijeah Harris, rotational guard/center Knijeah Harris and right tackles Caden Jones and Bryce Lovett are set to return in 2026.

Additionally, Florida added Trautwein-recruited Penn State transfers TJ Shanahan Jr. and Eagan Boyer to the group, giving the Gators experienced options to compete for spots in the rotation.

Florida is also predicted to land Georgia Tech transfer interior lineman Harrison Moore.

With Ugorji's commitment, the Gators are up to 17 transfers during this portal cycle as new head coach Jon Sumrall builds his first roster.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached," Sumrall said at his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. "So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity.

"But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

