Gators Lose Second Pitcher to Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Already active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with one departure and three total additions, the Florida Gators on Friday lost another pitcher to the portal in reliever Alex Philpott, who departs after two years with the program.
Philpott joins fellow reliever Jacob Gomberg as Florida's two outgoing transfers since the Gators were eliminated in NCAA Regional play.
Last season, Philpott recorded a 7.30 ERA in 37 total innings pitched, finishing with a 3-4 record in 22 total appearances. His last appearance came in the season-ending loss to ECU on June 1 with two hits and two runs (zero earned) in one inning against the Pirates.
As a true freshman in 2024, he finished with a 6.90 ERA in 30 innings pitched.
After bullpen struggles throughout the 2025 campaign, the Gators have already seemingly revamped its bullpen for 2026 with two transfer acquisitions in former Notre Dame pitcher Ricky Reeth (4.31 ERA in 2025) and former UCF pitcher Russell Sandefer (3.38 ERA in 2025).
The Gators have also added one catcher for next season in JUCO transfer AJ Malzone. Florida is also in the running for Notre Dame transfer catcher Carson Tinney, who is rated as the No. 8 player in the On3 College Baseball Transfer Portal rankings.
Florida heads into the offseason with immediate needs in the outfield and at third base with Ty Evans and Bobby Boser graduating from the program. Additionally, the Gators could have needs at shortstop and at catcher, with Colby Shelton and Luke Heyman both considered highly touted MLB draft prospects.