Trio of Gators Earn SEC Weekly Honors After Texas Win
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The SEC on Monday announced three members of the Florida Gators were named players of the week after the team's win over Texas.
Quarterback DJ Lagway was named the conference's offensive player of the week, freshman receiver Dallas Wilson was tabbed as the league's freshman of the week, and receiver Taylor Spierto was named co-SEC special teams player of the week.
Lagway set a career high for passing yards against Power 4 opponents with his 298 yards in the 29-21 win over Texas. The sophomore completed 21 of his 28 with two touchdowns, both to Wilson.
"It feels great. It's always great to get a W, especially in the swamp in front of these amazing fans," Lagway said after Saturday's win. "But I'd say just our execution, what we preach during the bye week and things we cleaned up and just our overall camaraderie together as a team and as an offensive unit, I feel like just execution and having more plays, going 11 for 11."
Wilson, meanwhile, had a record-breaking game in his debut with six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, all of which set program records for freshmen making their debut. His 55-yard touchdown in the third quarter ultimately finalized Florida's scoring in the win.
"It meant everything. Like you said, the expectations, it wasn't really a big deal for me," Wilson said on Saturday. "I had all my brothers around me in the room, shout-out to all the receivers. I had Lag pushing me on, I had all the coaches. It's just a good belief. Everybody believed in everybody, so it was good coming out there with all the guys."
Spierto, a former walk-on, had one of the biggest plays of the game by blocking a punt in the third quarter, which resulted in a safety.
"Yeah, marquee moment for his career, just, and really a reflection of the type of program that we'd like to have in terms of, think about that guy, who's to say five years from now, there'll be a guy like that. Probably won't be, right? So maybe one of the last ones we see that actually showed up, got a chance to get into school here, paid his way, living his dream," Napier said.
Florida, looking to build off last week's win and continue its attempts to turn its season around, travels to No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.