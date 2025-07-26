Ty Evans Retires from Baseball
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Omaha's single-season home run king is hanging up his cleats.
Former Florida Gators outfielder Ty Evans, who departed from the program this offseason after exhausting his collegiate eligibility, announced his retirement from baseball on Saturday. Evans holds the Men's College World Series record for most home runs in a single season with five during the 2023 CWS.
Evans announced his retirement via a post to his personal X account.
"Gator Nation, thank you for the four most amazing years of my life. I spent my childhood dreaming of playing Division I baseball, and being able to play at the University of Florida has made that dream come true," Evans said. "Being able to wear the orange and blue is something that I will cherish forever. The support that I have gotten from all of you over my time here has been a true blessing. I wouldn't trade any of these moments for the world.
"To the staff, I can't thank you all enough for everything that y'all have done for me. You guys helped me not only become a better baseball player, but also a better man. Through the ups and downs, y'all stuck with me through it all, and I am forever grateful for that.
"To my teammates, it has been a blessing to play with you all over the last four years. I couldn't imagine going through the grind with any other group of guys. I can't thank y'all enough for all of the amazing memories and for the life-long friendships that were made.
"With that being said, I have decided to move on from my playing career. I am so grateful for the opportunity to have started and finished my career at the University of Florida. Words can't express what this place has meant to my family and me. I can truly say that I gave everything I had to this program and am leaving with no regrets. I'ts been one hell of a ride."
Across four seasons with the Gators, Evans, who was primarily a right fielder, batted .270 with 31 home runs and 128 RBIs. After a strong performance as a sophomore at the 2023 CWS, where he hit a record five home runs while making the MCWS All-Tournament Team, he had a breakout junior campaign with career-highs in batting average hits (61), home runs (13), doubles (10), runs (44), RBI (43).
However, an arm injury in the 2024 MCWS ended his breakout season, and his production dipped as a senior in 2025. In his final season, Evans batted .263 with four home runs and 30 RBIs but set a new career-high with 11 doubles.
He went undrafted in the 2025 MLB Draft.