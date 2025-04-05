Watch: Gators HC Kevin O'Sullivan Ejected Vs. Vanderbilt
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With the Florida Gators season seemingly on the line Saturday for Game Two of three-game series against SEC foe Vanderbilt, the dugout was given a reason to be energized early in the game.
After a top of the first inning where the Commodores had a runner thrown out at the plate to end their threat, it was actually Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan who came out of the dugout to share his thoughts with the umpires about a call they made.
O’Sullivan spent a brief period of time sharing his thoughts to the home plate umpire of today's game, John Brammer, before being sent back to the dugout. From there, he continued to tell Brammer his thoughts before being thrown out of the game after just three outs of baseball.
While the topic of discussion was not exactly clear, what is clear is Florida’s desperate need for an energizer after what has been one of the worst starts to a season in program history.
After Friday's 6-0 loss, O'Sullivan expressed a need of urgency from his team while making clear his disappointment with the group, who is now 1-9 in SEC play.
"I'm upset about it. I've been upset about it," he said. "Worked extremely hard this week to try to get things turned around, especially with our pitching staff... Trying everything, but this is about as disappointing game as I can remember."
Hopefully, the display from O’Sullivan can wake up a team on the verge of seeing their postseason hopes wash down the drain.
No. 23 Vanderbilt was ahead, 1-0, in the third inning at the time of publishing.