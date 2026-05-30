Weather Report, Starting Pitchers and What Else to Know About Gators' Matchup vs. Miami in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators continue action in the Gainesville Regional on Saturday with a matchup against rival Miami in the winners' bracket.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's contest.

What Time, How to Watch

Originally scheduled for 6 p.m., Florida's matchup against Miami was pushed back to 8 p.m. after the Hurricanes' matchup against Troy on Friday ran late due to poor weather. NCAA rules require that regional games must begin at least 12 hours after the previous contest if it concludes after 1 a.m. local time.

Miami's win over the Trojans ended at 1:53 a.m., pushing back Troy's matchup against Rider in an elimination game to 3 p.m.

Television coverage of Florida's game against Miami can be found on ACC Network

Pitching Matchups

Florida will be turning to ace Aidan King on Saturday against the Hurricanes and will have its entire bullpen available. King, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, will play his second game against Miami this season after striking out three batters in 2 1/3 innings in an 8-4 win on Feb. 28, a game in which he exited early after an injury scare.

Florida pitcher Aidan King will start against Miami. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami, meanwhile, will start AJ Ciscar on Saturday. Ciscar (5-4) has recorded a 4.44 ERA with 76 strikeouts across 79 innings pitched.

Weather Report

While the weather dictated Friday and directly affected Saturday's games, Saturday appears to be all clear to play. The forecast for 8 p.m. is 80 degrees Fahrenheit and partly cloudy with a five percent chance of rain.

What's Next?

If Florida wins, the Gators will have a chance to clinch a Super Regional berth on Sunday against the winner of Troy and Rider. If Florida loses, the Gators will play the loser of that aforementioned game in an elimination game and, should they win that elimination game, play later that afternoon.

Here's a look at the schedule. Rider and Troy are tied 0-0 in the second inning at the time of writing.

Saturday, May 30

Game Three: currently playing* - Rider vs. Troy

Game Four: 8 p.m. - Florida vs. Miami

Sunday, May 31

Game Five: Time TBA* - Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three

Game Six: Time TBA* - Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five

Monday, June 1

Game Seven (if necessary): Time TBA* - Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six

*All times subject to change based on TV

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