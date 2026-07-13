What to Know for Former Gators Star Jac Caglianone in Home Run Derby

Another former Florida Gators star has a shot at winning the Home Run Derby. Jac Caglianone is one of the eight participants for Monday night's contest.

Caglianone has a chance to further solidify this event as something that is truly a Gators-dominated event. Pete Alonso has won the Home Run Derby twice (2019, 2021) and is the event's all-time leader with 207 home runs. Second all-time, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., has 163. It's a sizeable lead.

Now, it's time for the latest Gator to leave his mark. Here is what you need to know as you get ready to watch the 2026 Home Run Derby.

How to Watch Caglianone in Home Run Derby

It's a different place to watch it this year. After over 30 years of the event being in ESPN, the Derby has moved to Netflix. You will need an account to watch the game.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. EDT with the Home Run Derby getting under way at 8 p.m. EDT.

Who Else is in the Event?

Here are all the participants in the Home Run Derby, including who they play for. He is the only Gators alum in this year's event.

Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals Ben Rice, New York Yankees Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies Munetaka Murakami, Chicago White Sox Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox

What are This Year's Rules?

After a decade of a clock in the Derby, that's been done away with. However, they didn't bring back "outs" like they had before. Each player gets to take a certain number of swings. It's 20 in Round 1, 15 in Round 2 and 15 again in the final round.

However, the final swing of a round serves as s de facto out. If they homer on the final swing they're allotted, then they can continue to swing for more home runs until they get out.

Home run distance will break ties in the first round. After that, it's based on the transditional three-swing swing off. That continues until there is a winner.

How Has Caglianone Performed This Season

While he hasn't had a big breakout year yet, Caglianone has established himself as a major league hitter in 2026. He is batting .260 with 15 home runs and 35 RBIs.

He has the fewest home runs of any of the participants this year. However, he has an edge that could give him a chance to win it. He has one of the top exit velocities in the game at 93 mph, which is in the 95th percentile. He's hit balls that have come off the bat as hard as 115 mph. His 56% hard hit rate is in the 98th percentile.

Those are key traits for someone looking to win the Home Run Derby. Time to see if it translates.

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