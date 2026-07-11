Where Gators RHP Russell Sandefer Went in the 2026 MLB Draft

After a strong junior campaign with the Florida Gators, the Los Angeles Dodgers saw enough from right-hander Russ Sandefer to take him in the Fourth Round with pick No. 132 in the 2026 MLB Draft on Saturday.

Sandefer's slot value comes in at $575,300, making it unlikely that he returns to Florida for the 2027 season. He was the No. 177 prospect in the MLB Pipeline Top 200.

Enter Sandman ⏳



4th Round Pick ➡️ @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/qSfX26EorQ — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) July 11, 2026

Sandefer spent only a year with the Gators. Despite battling an injury earlier in the year, the righty quickly worked himself into the weekend rotation shortly into conference play. He made 19 appearances (12 starts), posting a 3-2 record and 4.42 ERA. Additionally, he struck out 60 batters to just 22 walks in 57.0 innings on the mound.

Heading into the draft, Sandefer was rated as the No. 177 overall prospect by MLB.com, which praised his 93-98 mile-per-hour fastball, low-80s slider and low-80s changeup.

"All of Sandefer’s repertoire comes from a really whippy arm and a low slot, with movement to everything he throws, and he’s generally around the plate," his scouting report read. "His inconsistencies in conference play might have halted his helium a bit, but a team taking him in the top several rounds could send him out as a starter with the option to shorten him up for a life in the bullpen if that role doesn’t stick."

Sandefer's upward trajectory as a Division II transfer to UCF pitcher to UF bullpen piece to UF weekend starter is also a strength.

The Tampa, Fla., native earned his first SEC start against the Arkansas Razorbacks. He threw 5 2/3 innings on the road in Fayetteville, striking out six and giving up three earned runs en route to his first SEC victory.

His second conference start, though, was even more impressive. Hosting the Ole Miss Rebels, Sandefer pitched a career-high seven scoreless frames and struck out a career-high 11 batters. He also only walked one and gave up two hits.

He would reach seven innings one more time during 2026. During the home stretch of the season, Sandefer totaled seven innings on the mound and the win against the national champions, the Oklahoma Sooners. He struck out seven Sooners and gave up two runs (one earned) in this outing.

Sandefer’s final start as a Gator came in the Gainesville Regional opener against Rider. In an attempt to save their ace, righty Aidan King, the Gators handed the ball to Sandefer to begin their NCAA Tournament run. The usual Sunday starter shut out his opponents, tossing 5.2 innings of shutout baseball and striking out five batters.

Before joining the Gators, Sandefer spent two years combined at UCF and Division II program Saint Leo. He began with Saint Leo in 2024, finishing with a 5-2 record and posting a 3.35 ERA and a 39-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 45.2 innings pitched. Then, he transferred to UCF for his sophomore season. With the Knights, he pitched to a 3.38 ERA and recorded a 49-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50.2 innings.

He is the second starting pitcher that the Gators have seen taken in the draft. Florida also lost starting pitcher Liam Peterson to the Cleveland Guardians at pick No. 19. The Gators also saw outfielder Kyle Jones taken in the Third Round at pick No. 102 by the Milwaukee Brewers and 2026 signee infielder Kevin Roberts Jr. in the Fourth Round at pick No. 110.

Other Gators who could be heading to the next level include infielder Ethan Surowiec, pitcher Luke McNeillie and a group of 2026 high school prospects such as outfielder Brady Harris, right-handed pitcher Brady Snow, left-handed pitcher Colin White and outfielder Braylen Montgomery.

The draft continues through the Fourth Round on Saturday before continuing with Rounds 5-20 on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The deadline for drafted players to elect to return to or enroll at a college is July 27 at 5 p.m.

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