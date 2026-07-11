Where Gators OF Kyle Jones Went in the 2026 MLB Draft

The Florida Gators are now up to two selections in the 2026 MLB Draft with outfielder Kyle Jones selected in the Third Round at pick No. 102 by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jones, a rising redshirt junior, was the No. 72 overall prospect in the Baseball America Top 500, and his slot value at pick No. 102 is $770,600, according to MLB.com, making it unlikely that he returns to Florida for the 2027 season.

Brew Crew is JONESIN’ 😎



3rd Round Pick ➡️ @Brewers pic.twitter.com/17IdcOQDsY — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) July 11, 2026

Jones spent two seasons at Florida after transferring from Stetson. After missing most of the 2025 season due to injury, he emerged as a consistent hitter and defender as the Gators' leadoff man and starting centerfielder. Jones hit .317 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 46 RBIs. He also drew 33 walks and 10 hit-by-pitches last season.

MLB.com praised Jones for his approach at the plate in its scouting report.

"He has a solid approach at the plate with good bat-to-ball skills, walking nearly as often as striking out in his college career," it read. "While he hasn’t been driving the ball, being more of a gap-to-gap guy, there is some projection in his frame, and some think he could get to power, at least to his pull side, if he can learn to get behind the ball better."

With his selection, Jones is the ninth-highest UF outfielder selected in a draft, passing by Ben Harrison, who was selected at pick No. 108 in the 2003 draft by Cleveland.

Jones is also the second Gator taken off the board. Pitcher Liam Peterson became the program's 21st first-round selection after being taken 19th overall by Cleveland earlier on Saturday. Peterson is also expected to leave Florida to begin his professional career.

Other Gators still in the draft pool who still have collegiate eligibility remaining include right-handed pitchers Luke McNeillie and Russell Sandefer, infielder Ethan Surowiec and right-handed pitcher/designated hitter Caden McDonald. Florida is also waiting to see if any of its high school recruits are drafted.

Shortly after Jones' selection, infielder Kevin Roberts Jr. was taken in the Fourth Round at pick No. 110 by the Baltimore Orioles. His slot value is at $711,800, making it a tough sell for him to make it to campus. Other high school prospects still on the board are outfielder Brady Harris, right-handed pitcher Brady Snow, left-handed pitcher Colin White and outfielder Braylen Montgomery.

The draft continues through the Fourth Round on Saturday before continuing with Rounds 5-20 on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The deadline for drafted players to elect to return to or enroll at a college is July 27 at 5 p.m.

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