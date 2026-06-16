Which Gators Are Participating in the 2026 MLB Draft Combine?

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Major League Baseball on Monday released the names of the participants in the 2026 MLB Draft Combine. Included are five current members of the Florida Gators and four high school signees.

Below is a list of the nine prospects tied to UF who are expected to attend the Combine, which will be held from June 23-26. The 2026 MLB Draft will be held from July 11-13, with the deadline for players to return to college on July 27.

Current Players

RHP Luke McNeillie

A multi-year reliever, McNeillie has battled injuries throughout his time at Florida, but, at his best, is one of the top arms in the country with a 96-99 mile-per-hour fastball and a strong 86-88 mile-per-hour slider. He recorded a 3.97 ERA across 18 appearances (34 innings) with 48 strikeouts against 17 walks.

McNeillie is rated by MLB.com as the No. 183 overall prospect with praise for his arm strength but some criticism for inconsistency and "results that have not always matched" his raw potential. ESPN has him as a Round 3-5 selection, calling him a "sleeper college-reliever-to-pro-starter candidate."

RHP Liam Peterson

Peterson headlines Florida's draft prospects this season after three seasons as one of the Gators' weekend starters. MLB.com praised him for his 99-mile-per-hour fastball and mid-80s breaker, saying that "There aren’t many college arms with better pure stuff in this class." Across his junior season (16 starts), Peterson recorded a 4.59 ERA with a team-high 111 strikeouts against 36 walks in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

Peterson, MLB.com's' No. 14 overall prospect, is mocked by the site's Jonathan Mayo to be selected 18th overall by the Cincinnati Reds, making it highly unlikely Peterson returns.

RHP Russell Sandefer

Sandefer joined Florida as a transfer from UCF, going from bullpen arm to Sunday starter. Across his first season with the Gators, he recorded a 4.42 ERA in 19 appearances (12 starts). In 57 innings of work, he struck out 60 batters against 22 walks.

MLB.com considers Sandefer the No. 175 overall prospect, with ESPN considering him a Round 3-5 selection, making a return possible but not guaranteed.

INF Ethan Surowiec

After a strong summer, Surowiec entered his first season at Florida with high expectations as a power-hitter. It took some time to get going, but he eventually found his groove by leading the team in batting average (.317) and RBIs (63) and was one of four players to hit double-digit homers with 12.

Surowiec was not included on MLB.com's draft prospect rankings, providing confidence that he could return for his junior season at Florida. Head coach Kevin O'Sullivan listed Surowiec as someone he hopes to be back, but admitted that there is a chance he will be drafted. As a rare draft-eligible sophomore, the fact that he has two years of eligibility could be a benefit as he looks to improve his stock.

OF Kyle Jones

After returning from injury, Jones was one of Florida's more consistent hitters and stronger outfielders in 2026. He tied Surowiec for the team-high in batting average (.317) while leading the team in doubles (16).

Rated as the No. 127 overall prospect in the draft, MLB.com praised Jones for a "solid approach at the plate" and good ability in center field, but said that his draft stock was hampered due to a lack of impact in SEC play. ESPN also has him listed as a Round 3-5 selection, but the chance to build upon a strong 2026, while making up for some of those SEC criticisms, could be enticing for a return.

High School Recruits

RHP Brady Snow

Snow is the only Florida pitcher signee ranked by MLB.com at No. 168 overall. He garnered praise for a fastball that tops at 98 miles per hour and an effective 80-mile-per-hour slurve, but his size (6-0, 190 pounds) and "spotty command" cause some hesitation in MLB.com's eyes.

"Some scouts put his ceiling at around the third round, and it might take him being selected there -- or paid at that level when taken a bit later -- to keep him from (pitching) for the Gators in college," his scouting report read.

LHP Colin White

White is not listed on MLB.com's draft prospect rankings but was rated as the No. 38 overall recruit and No. 6 left-handed pitcher by Perfect Game at the time of his signing. It seems highly likely he will make it to campus, which will be important for Florida as it looks to rebuild its bullpen with more of an emphasis on lefty arms.

INF Kevin Roberts Jr.

Roberts Jr. is Florida's highest-ranked signee in the draft class at No. 128, according to MLB.com, who said he has "one of the highest ceilings in the high school class," due to his bat speed and strength and his plus-speed as a defender.

His size at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds and age (17) are also benefits for a professional team to take a chance on him, making him the likeliest of the group to begin his pro career early.

OF Brady Harris

MLB.com rates Harris as the No. 160 overall prospect in the draft class with praise for his "raw power" at the plate and his "above-average speed" as a defender but said that he could use some time at UF to fully develop before pursuing a pro career.

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