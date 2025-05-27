Alex Condon Announces Return for 2025-26 Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators forward/center Alex Condon on Tuesday announced he would be withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft and returning to Florida for his junior season.
Condon has been going through the NBA Draft process over the past few weeks as if he were keeping his name in the draft. At the same time, though, he understood his situation at Florida and stated that a draft pick guarantee would have been the only way he would not return to the Gators.
“I gotta get that almost guaranteed [to stay in the draft],” Condon told The Field of 68’s Kevin Sweeney. “I know I’m in that 20 to 35 range right now, but you know, I’ve got a good situation waiting for me at Florida.”
The sophomore from Perth, Australia, had a career year in 2024-25. He averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, which were all career-highs.
With Condon’s return, Gators head coach Todd Golden will have four of the five bigs that were a part of the national championship-winning team back in an orange and blue jersey next season. Micah Handlogten wasn’t going anywhere for next season, but the Gators fended off NBA interest to keep Rueben Chinyelu, Thomas Haugh and Condon in the fold.
"We've had good conversations with Alex," Golden said last week. "We've been really respectful of his process, and he's been great in terms of communicating with us, in terms of where everything's at. I'm cautiously optimistic, but we're going to — again — be very mindful of his process."
On top of Golden having locked in his frontcourt for the upcoming season, he looks to have already filled out his backcourt as well. The Gators landed a commitment from former Arkansas guard Boogie Fland this month to pair with former Princeton guard Xaivian Lee at the one and two positions.
Additionally, the Gators will see Urban Klavzar, former Ohio wing AJ Brown, Isaiah Brown and incoming freshmen Alex Lloyd and CJ Ingram off the bench.
Thanks to Condon's return and the commitments from Lee and Fland, Florida looks ready to defend their national championship title with a mixture of high-level talent and returning experience that instantly makes them one of the best in the country entering the 2025-26 season.
Florida opens next season on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas against Arizona.