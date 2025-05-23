Gators Condon Among CBS’ NBA Draft Prospects Who Should Return to School
The National Champion Florida Gators basketball team recently celebrated their championship at the White House in Washington D.C. While many players may have enjoyed the trip, one player may have had other things on his mind. Forward/center Alex Condon was one of three players recently coming off the 2025 NBA Combine in Chicago and the only one of those three who can return to Gainesville this fall as he is only a sophomore.
According to CBS, Condon highlights a shortlist of players who should return to their schools because their NBA stock just isn’t high enough yet. On top of that, for Condon especially, their situations back in college are very good. Condon would be the final piece to another championship-caliber Gators team that is capable of “running it back” next season.
“I'm cautiously optimistic, but we're going to — again — be very mindful of his process. He's getting great workouts [with] teams. He's looked good in different combine events. I think we'll find out, my hope is on the 27th, the day before the deadline, and I'm hoping for good news for the Gators,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said. “ But I love Condo regardless, and he obviously was really impactful in us winning the national championship. So we're grateful for him."
If Condon returns, he will be starting on a team that will likely make the preseason top 10 for next season. As long as the Gators have any success from this past season, it will almost certainly push Condon’s draft stock to where he wants to be in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Assuming he does return, this trial run will be a great experience for Condon and allow him to see what the NBA Combine is like and how to prepare for next season should he be in a much better position to head to the NBA.