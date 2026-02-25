Another Tough Away Challenge on Tap for the Gators

The No. 7 Florida Gators have cultivated a strong mentality when it comes to road games this season, with several players amping up their play in away arenas. Those performances have led the Gators to win its last six away games, the longest streak in 12 years

Additionally, Florida has done it in dominant fashion, being the only power conference team in the last 19 years to win four straight conference road games by at least 19 points, according to CBS Sports.

“Our team has been very good in terms of mentally preparing on the road,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said after dismantling the Ole Miss Rebels. “... on the road, we're pretty insulated. We keep it simple. We get here, we shoot, we go eat, we go to sleep, we wake up, and we get ready to play. And these guys have been ready since the Missouri game, in terms of competing on the road.”

Todd Golden and the Florida Gators are 6-2 in true away games this season. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

However, even with wins over Vanderbilt and Texas A&M in their home arenas, the upcoming trip to Texas should not be undermined by the Gators on Wednesday.

Texas posted ranked wins in Austin over Georgia and Vanderbilt in January. The Longhorns recorded double-digit victories in both contests, taking home a 20-point differential against the Bulldogs and a 16-point win against the Commodores. Furthermore, Texas carries a four-game home winning streak in the Moody Center that began with that win over the Bulldogs.

The Longhorns are not talent-deprived either.

Headlining the roster is potential first-round pick Dailyn Swain. Swain is eighth in the SEC in scoring, logging 17.9 points per game. He is also contributing 7.3 rebounds per game, which has him at No. 6 in the conference.

Helping him out are Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope and Matas Volkietaitis. Volkietaitis sits second on the team in points (15.7) and rebounds per game (6.9), while Mark and Pope are both supplying 13 points per game.

Now, Texas does have its limitations. It is the worst team in the conference in assists-to-turnover margin (1.15-to-1) and the third-worst in turnover margin (-1.22).

Florida defeated Texas last season, 84-60, in the two teams' first meeting since 1997. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

It is also in Florida’s favor that they have become road warriors in conference play. The Gators are riding a six-game winning streak on the road, with the latest triumph in Oxford, Miss. Other road wins during this stretch include Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia.

The stats have been staggering in these contests, too. Florida is winning these games, on average, by 21 points. Moreover, the offense is pouring in 92.5 points, 8.5 3-pointers and 26.7 points per game from the bench.

As for individual production, the starting five are all averaging double figures in the scoring department. Thomas Haugh is posting 20 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists per game; Xaivian Lee is logging 11.5 points, 5.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds; Condon is providing 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists; and Rueben Chinyelu is adding 12.2 points and 12.5 rebounds on 65 percent shooting from the field.

It is not wild to see this, though, considering how the players have made it clear they love a good road environment.

“I think we like playing on the road a little bit better. It gets everyone juiced up. Everyone is fired up always,” Condon said following the win over Ole Miss.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN2 for the contest between Texas and Florida, with the Gators hoping to eventually win its