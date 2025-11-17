Bench Guards Trending Upward, Starters Downward After Gators' Win Over Miami
The Florida Gators continued their dominance of the state of Florida on Sunday, handing the Miami Hurricanes an 82-68 loss. That makes three victories in a row for the Gators, all against in-state opponents, after dropping their first game of the season to Arizona.
"Great win for us," head coach Todd Golden said. "Really, really happy of our team's effort... I told our guys in the locker room that this one will travel for us, and I expect this to be a quad two-level win at the end of the year, and always good to beat a rival."
Several Gators impressed in the contest, especially a pair of guards off the bench. As for a couple of others, disappointing performances continued.
So, here is the stock report for the Gators' fourth game of the season versus Miami.
Stock Up
Alex Condon
Condon had his best game of the season, statistically, against North Florida last week. However, his performance, given the opponent, against Miami on Sunday, was arguably better.
He had 19 points, seven rebounds, and an assist and a block each. The junior did foul out, but his physicality and offensive effort on the night were a step in the right direction for him. Condon also made two of his four 3-point attempts.
Urban Klavzar
Klavzar’s 3-point shooting had been rough through the first three games of the year. He shot 3-for-14 from deep to start the season. The positive for him was that most of these were open shots; he just could not get them to fall through the net.
That all changed on Sunday, though. Klavzar connected on four of his seven 3-pointers and had 15 points in total off the bench. He provided a spark from the reserves and played an important part in the win.
"The Urban Klavzar you saw tonight is the guy we know we have on the roster," Golden said. "Stepped up and hit some really, really big shots in some moments tonight that allowed us to run out of here with a pretty big win."
Isaiah Brown
Brown played a season high in minutes in the fourth game of the season, receiving 19 minutes against the Hurricanes. He only had two points, two rebounds, two blocks and an assist, but his impact was more than just numbers on a stat sheet.
"I thought Zay Brown was huge," Golden said. "I know he didn't get a bunch of stats, but played 18 minutes and really helped us win in a lot of different ways."
He moved his feet well on defense, kept the ball moving on offense and was active at all times when on the court. Golden is trusting him more, and it is panning out well for the Gators.
Stock Down
Xaivian Lee's Jumper
Another game and another rough shooting outing for Lee. He has not been able to break the shooting slump since joining the program, finishing the game 1-for-7 from the field. Additionally, all of his misses were from behind the arc.
"He's pretty fortunate to play for a guy like me. I'm not worried about the shooting," Golden said. "I concern myself with things that don't require talent like defending, rebounding, take care of the ball... He did a lot of things that helped us win."
Luckily for him and Florida, there have only been four games played, and there is much more basketball to play.
Boogie Fland
Like his running mate in the backcourt, Fland’s jump shot has struggled. While not all of his shots were jumpers, he was just 2-for-10 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point territory. Moreover, he had just one assist compared to his two turnovers.
If the Gators are going to reach their potential, he and Lee need to improve their offensive game quickly.