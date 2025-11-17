Gators Take Jacksonville Hoops Showdown with 82-68 Win Over Miami
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators are now 3-0 against in-state opponents.
Behind a 19-point game from forward Alex Condon, another double-double from Rueben Chinyelu and a 15-point night off the bench from Urban Klavzar, No. 10 Florida downed rival Miami, 82-68 in the Jacksonville Hoops Showdown.
While Condon (19 pounts, seven rebounds) and Chinyelu (16 points, 12 rebounds) dominated the box score, the two also dominated Florida's foul totals.
Both bigs fouled out with under seven minutes left in the game, and combined with an injury to Micah Handlogten in the first half, the Gators were forced to play with Thomas Haugh at center with four guards and reserve Viktor Mikic.
Haugh finished the game with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a 3-for-6 mark from 3-point territory.
After the Hurricanes took a 13-12 lead with under 14 minutes left in the first half, the Gators never looked back as Condon (15 points) and Haugh (eight points) combined for 23 of Florida's 39 points to take a 10-point lead into the locker room.
Condon hit two 3-pointers in the frame, while Haugh hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the half to extend the Gators' lead to double digits.
Miami surged back early in the second half by using a 7-0 scoring run to make it 44-41 in favor of Florida, but the Gators regained firm control of the game with a pair of 3-pointers from Klavzar and an and-one from Haugh to make it 62-49 with under nine minutes left.
Haugh added another 3-pointer with 7:50 left to give Florida a 67-50 lead, and Klavzar hit his fourth 3-pointer with 2:02 left to make the score 79-63.
Meanwhile, Miami only made five field goals across the final 10 minutes of the second half (5-for-20).
Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau, a former Florida commit under then-head coach Mike White, led Miami with 22 points on 8-of-23 shooting with 11 rebounds. The Gators held the Hurricanes to 33.8 percent shooting from the field, and Miami shot 55.6 percent from the free throw line.
Next Up
The Gators, winners of three straight since its season-opening loss to Arizona, return to Exactech Arena on Thursday for a matchup against Merrimack at 7 p.m. Coverage of the game is streaming-only on SEC Network+.
Florida will continue its celebration of last year's national title by giving out replica championship rings to all fans in attendance.