Chinyelu, Klavzar Spark Gators to 79-61 Thrashing of LSU, Fifth-Straight Win
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Make that five-straight for the 16th-ranked Florida Gators.
Behind a late run in the first half as well as a massive scoring surge in the second half, the Gators dominated LSU for a 79-61 win on Tuesday night for its fifth-straight win since starting SEC play 0-1. Once again, star big Rueben Chinyelu paved the way.
The reigning SEC Player of the Week recorded his fourth-straight double-double and 11th of the season with a 15-point, 21-rebound performance. The four-game double-double streak, as well as the four-game streak of at least 10 rebounds, is the longest of his career.
His 21 rebounds tied a career-high and marked his second 20-rebound performance of the season. Florida is 11-0 when Chinyelu records a double-double this season, and the Gators out-rebounded LSU, 50-30, as a result of his efforts.
Urban Klavzar shined as well, scoring 18 points off the bench while shooting 5-for-9 from deep. His five makes, four of which came in the second half, also set a career-high.
Florida struggled to shoot in the first half, making just 10 of its first 29 shots from the field with a trio slumps where the Gators missed five field goals in a row. With three minutes left, things turned around.
Florida made four of its final six shots in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers from Klavzar and Isaiah Brown as well as a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Thomas Haugh to end the half up 38-26. Another early slump, where the Gators made just three of its first 12 field goals, hurt Florida in the second half, but a scoring surge midway through the half put the game away.
Florida made 9 of its next 16 field goal attempts from the 15-minute mark in the half until the seven-minute mark, including 7 of 10 from the 13-minute mark until 8:42, sparked by three Klavzar 3-pointers, to take a 69-46 lead. He hit his fifth of the night with 6:19 left to give the Gators a 72-48 lead.
Klavzar had 14 points in the second half.
Chinyelu dominated the half, as well, with 13 points and 15 rebounds, before being subbed out with 5:29 left and the Gators up 21.
Boogie Fland and Alex Condon each added 10 points, while Micah Handlogten recorded eight rebounds off the bench.
Florida remains at home for a Final Four rematch on Saturday against Auburn. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.
Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25