Chinyelu, Klavzar Spark Gators to 79-61 Thrashing of LSU, Fifth-Straight Win

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Make that five-straight for the 16th-ranked Florida Gators.

Behind a late run in the first half as well as a massive scoring surge in the second half, the Gators dominated LSU for a 79-61 win on Tuesday night for its fifth-straight win since starting SEC play 0-1. Once again, star big Rueben Chinyelu paved the way.

The reigning SEC Player of the Week recorded his fourth-straight double-double and 11th of the season with a 15-point, 21-rebound performance. The four-game double-double streak, as well as the four-game streak of at least 10 rebounds, is the longest of his career.

His 21 rebounds tied a career-high and marked his second 20-rebound performance of the season. Florida is 11-0 when Chinyelu records a double-double this season, and the Gators out-rebounded LSU, 50-30, as a result of his efforts.

Urban Klavzar shined as well, scoring 18 points off the bench while shooting 5-for-9 from deep. His five makes, four of which came in the second half, also set a career-high.

Florida struggled to shoot in the first half, making just 10 of its first 29 shots from the field with a trio slumps where the Gators missed five field goals in a row. With three minutes left, things turned around.

Florida made four of its final six shots in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers from Klavzar and Isaiah Brown as well as a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Thomas Haugh to end the half up 38-26. Another early slump, where the Gators made just three of its first 12 field goals, hurt Florida in the second half, but a scoring surge midway through the half put the game away.

Florida made 9 of its next 16 field goal attempts from the 15-minute mark in the half until the seven-minute mark, including 7 of 10 from the 13-minute mark until 8:42, sparked by three Klavzar 3-pointers, to take a 69-46 lead. He hit his fifth of the night with 6:19 left to give the Gators a 72-48 lead.

Klavzar had 14 points in the second half.

Chinyelu dominated the half, as well, with 13 points and 15 rebounds, before being subbed out with 5:29 left and the Gators up 21.

Boogie Fland and Alex Condon each added 10 points, while Micah Handlogten recorded eight rebounds off the bench.

Florida remains at home for a Final Four rematch on Saturday against Auburn. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.

