Will This be Thomas Haugh's Last Home Game with Gators?

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators men's basketball program will honor its seniors on Tuesday ahead of its home finale against Mississippi State. Forward Thomas Haugh will not be one of them.

The junior, likely playing in the last home game of his career, is considered a potential first-round pick in the NBA Draft and a contender for SEC Player of the Year. Still, since Haugh is not a senior, he will not be part of the festivities.

"I'm going to be consistent with honored seniors on senior night," head coach Todd Golden said on Monday. "I'm pretty sure, if and when Tommy decides to go, which if he does, he has our full support."

Haugh is in the midst of a career year with Florida, averaging a career high in points (17.1) while being just under his career high in rebounds (six) and assists (two). As a result, the 6-foot-9 wing is rated as the No. 10 prospect in CBS Sports' NBA Draft Prospect Rankings and the No. 11 prospect in ESPN's NBA Draft Big Board.

"He's given everything to our program, and he's in a great position to further his career," Golden said. "He will be honored appropriately, and I think if he decides to leave, will leave behind a great legacy. He’ll be fine."

Florida forward Thomas Hauch helped lead the Gators to an SEC regular-season title, SEC Tournament title and NCAA championship over the last two seasons. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Haugh is not the only junior on draft watch, joining fellow starters Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon. However, Chinyelu and Condon have previously entered the draft, making it highly likely this will be their last home game.

Meanwhile, Florida is set to honor guard Xaivian Lee and center Micah Handlogten as the two lone seniors. That being said, Handlogten could be back in the Orange and Blue next season. Florida is currently fighting to get the 7-foot-1 big an extra year of eligibility after missing over half of last season due to injury.

Golden said they will honor Handlogten in case their appeal is denied. He also took time to reflect on Handlogten's impact with the program, praising his unselfishness in forgoing a redshirt to return to the floor midway through last season to contribute to the championship run.

"I've said it a lot: I feel like he deserves the label as one of the most unselfish Gator athletes to ever play on this campus, especially in the basketball program," Golden said. "To do what he did last year, to help us win a national championship. I think people around the program appreciate that about him, and I think they will let him know that tomorrow night. I think he will get an incredible reception, as he deserves.”

Golden added that he thinks Handlogten has a good case but that it is not something they discuss.

Florida center Micah Handlogten (3) is fighting for an extra year of eligibility. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, Florida's matchup against the Bulldogs will have plenty of emotions outside of the four players who either have decisions to make or are waiting for a decision to be made on their futures. A win over Mississippi State officially clinches the outright SEC regular-season title, while also giving Golden his 100th career win at Florida.

A win also keeps Florida in contention for a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

"I think we just gotta keep winning, man," Golden said on fighting for a one-seed. "I think keep winning and we'll figure it out. I don't know what exactly that looks like or if we could afford to lose one or not. There's too many things that can happen between now and in three weeks, Selection Sunday, to say that."