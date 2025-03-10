Clayton Jr., Condon Named to Coaches All-SEC Teams
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators star guard Walter Clayton Jr. and forward Alex Condon Jr. each added another impressive accolade after each were named to the Coaches' All-SEC Teams, the league announced Monday.
Clayton Jr., who leads Florida in scoring and assists with 17.2 points and 4.3 assists per game, was named to the first team, while Condon, who was recently named the league's player of the week, was named to the third team.
Clayton Jr. is in the midst of a career-year in his final collegiate season while leading Florida in scoring, assists and 3-point makes (84). His 54 consecutive games with a 3-point make is a program record, and he has hit the 20-point mark in four SEC games this season, including the last two matchups to end the regular season.
The Lake Wales (Fla.) native is a finalist for the Bob Cousey Award, which is given to the nation's top point guard. He also previously earned All-SEC honors last year after being named to the second team.
Meanwhile, Condon is experiencing a breakout sophomore campaign with 11.4 points and eight rebounds averaged per game. He's posted six double-doubles in conference matchups including two in wins against AP No. 1 teams (Tennessee and Auburn) and two in the last two games (Alabama and Ole Miss.
After Saturday's win over the Rebels to conclude the regular season, head coach Todd Golden praised the forward for his recent outings after a 27-point effort against the Crimson Tide and a 15-rebound night against Ole Miss.
"Hard pressed to find a guy that deserves SEC player the week more than him," he said. "And he's just playing with a lot of confidence right now, shooting the ball well, just really getting on the glass. You know, that's something that when he's playing with that reckless abandon, going to the backboard and clearing it, you know he's on his stuff, and just playing with a lot of confidence right now. It's fun to see."
Condon is just the second player in program history to earn three SEC Player of the Week awards in a single season.
Wednesday's win over Alabama clinched the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament for the Gators, who are also ranked No. 4 in the newest AP Poll. With a double-bye, Florida won't play until Friday's quarterfinal and will take on the winner of No. 7 Missouri and No. 10 Mississippi State/No. 15 LSU.