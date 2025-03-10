Alex Condon Named SEC Player of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Following back-to-back games with a double-double, Florida Gators forward Alex Condon on Monday was named the SEC's Player of the Week.
It's the third time this season he's earned the accolade, and after a 27-point, 10-rebound effort in the road win over the Crimson Tide and a 17-point, 15-rebound effort in Saturday's win over Ole Miss, it's no surprise the league chose Condon.
"Hard pressed to find a guy that deserves SEC player the week more than him," head coach Todd Golden said Saturday. "And he's just playing with a lot of confidence right now, shooting the ball well, just really getting on the glass. You know, that's something that when he's playing with that reckless abandon, going to the backboard and clearing it, you know he's on his stuff, and just playing with a lot of confidence right now. It's fun to see."
With the accolade, Condon is only the second player in program history to earn three SEC Player of the Week awards in a single season, joining former guard Jalen Hudson (2017-18). He previously earned the award after posting double-doubles in wins over Tennessee and Alabama, both of which were ranked No. 1 at the time.
"Just coming out with good physicality," Condon said after Saturday's win. "Coach Hartman talks about it all the time, and, you know, set the tone early. So, yeah, it was an emphasis for our bigs. We thought they were going to play a little bit smaller today, so that's where our advantage was. I think our goal was plus 15 on the glass, and I think we got that in the end."
After closing the regular season with a 19-point win over the Rebels, the Gators, now ranked No. 4 in the newest AP Poll, turn its attention to the SEC Tournament as the league's No. 2 seed. With a double-bye, Florida won't play until the quarterfinals on Friday against the winner of No. 7 Missouri and No. 10 Mississippi State/No. 15 LSU.