Alex Condon Named SEC Player of the Week

After back-to-back double-doubles in wins over Alabama and Ole Miss, Florida Gators forward Alex Condon has earned his third SEC Player of the Week honor this season.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators forwards Alex Condon (21) and Thomas Haugh (10) have proven to be one of the best sophomore duos in the country. Condon is coming off back-to-back double-doubles after a 17-point, 15-rebound effort against Ole Miss.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Following back-to-back games with a double-double, Florida Gators forward Alex Condon on Monday was named the SEC's Player of the Week.

It's the third time this season he's earned the accolade, and after a 27-point, 10-rebound effort in the road win over the Crimson Tide and a 17-point, 15-rebound effort in Saturday's win over Ole Miss, it's no surprise the league chose Condon.

"Hard pressed to find a guy that deserves SEC player the week more than him," head coach Todd Golden said Saturday. "And he's just playing with a lot of confidence right now, shooting the ball well, just really getting on the glass. You know, that's something that when he's playing with that reckless abandon, going to the backboard and clearing it, you know he's on his stuff, and just playing with a lot of confidence right now. It's fun to see."

With the accolade, Condon is only the second player in program history to earn three SEC Player of the Week awards in a single season, joining former guard Jalen Hudson (2017-18). He previously earned the award after posting double-doubles in wins over Tennessee and Alabama, both of which were ranked No. 1 at the time.

"Just coming out with good physicality," Condon said after Saturday's win. "Coach Hartman talks about it all the time, and, you know, set the tone early. So, yeah, it was an emphasis for our bigs. We thought they were going to play a little bit smaller today, so that's where our advantage was. I think our goal was plus 15 on the glass, and I think we got that in the end."

After closing the regular season with a 19-point win over the Rebels, the Gators, now ranked No. 4 in the newest AP Poll, turn its attention to the SEC Tournament as the league's No. 2 seed. With a double-bye, Florida won't play until the quarterfinals on Friday against the winner of No. 7 Missouri and No. 10 Mississippi State/No. 15 LSU.

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

