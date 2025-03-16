Clayton Jr. Named SEC Tournament MVP, Richard to All-Tournament Team
NASHVILLE, Tenn.-- After clinching the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday, Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. was named MVP of the tournament and to the All-Tournament team, while guard Will Richard was selected for the All-Tournament team, as well.
Clayton Jr. averaged 20.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.7 rebounds on 47.6/50/90 shooting splits. Additionally, Florida’s star posted back-to-back games of 22 points in the semifinal and final against Alabama and Tennessee. He also posted six assists in each of the Gators first two games of the tournament.
The senior was pivotal in bringing home the Gators first SEC Tournament title since 2014 while locking up a No. 1 seed in the tournament.
"Feels great," Clayton Jr. said after the win. "I think you could have put any one of our guys on the team. Could have put anybody up there, so it just feels great."
As mentioned, joining Clayton Jr. on the All-Tournament team is Richard, averaged 16.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals on 50/38.9/93.8 shooting splits in three games in Nashville.
Additionally, Richard was a big reason the Gators held a 39-30 first-half lead over the Volunteers on Sunday after 11 of his 17 points in the first 20 minutes of the game. Furthermore, Richard was a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line and 3-for-6 from behind the arc.
"I fee like that award should go to the whole team," Richard said, echoing Clayton Jr.'s statement. "We all had a huge impact in getting this done this weekend."
The full SEC All-Tournament team can be found below:
- C Johni Broome (Auburn)
- G Zakai Ziegler (Tennessee)
- G Jordan Gainey (Tennessee)
- G Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida)
- G Will Richard (Florida)