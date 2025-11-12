Despite Struggles, There's No Need to Panic Over Gators G Xaivian Lee
After three games, Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee is still looking to find his rhythm. With another in-state game against Miami on Sunday, the transfer two-guard needs to rapidly improve.
Making adjustments to your game is not only normal but expected when you are 2-1 and before SEC play begins.
Struggles From Deep
Although Lee's 11 points per game rank him fourth on the team, a closer examination of his scoring methods is necessary. By making only 26.8 percent of his 3-pointers, defenses will let him keep shooting and hope he misses. However, not all three-point shots are created equal.
Spacing and timing matter: Lee’s outside shot can look either too rushed or too hesitant.
Every shooter needs to display the consistent ability to repeat their shot under any circumstances. The goal is to smooth out his 3-point shot. Although Lee can create his own shot opportunities, you can see a lack of fluidity from a technical standpoint.
To his credit, Lee stayed after the Florida State game for extra shooting practice. That shows dedication to improvement and strength of character. Shooting relies on both technique and mental approach, and Lee seems to be working on both.
Keep Shooting
Throughout basketball history, elite shooters have never thought that shooting less would solve a slump. From Larry Bird to Steph Curry and beyond, the best way to work out of a slide is to keep taking shots.
As mentioned, defenses sag back to stop the dribble-drive, giving the guard space to shoot. Lee needs to take threes when open and keep shooting. Florida will need his scoring in conference play. Opponents will try to collapse on Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon, leaving the perimeter open.
As a result, the onus sits with Lee to be the one to make them pay for their choice. Being timid and being a quality shooter never go together.
Bottom Line
After three games, Lee is playing 31.3 minutes per game. His early struggles will ultimately benefit him. Before UF plays Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 2, they will face Miami, TCU, and Merrimack.
This gives Lee about 120 minutes of game time and several practices to adjust. It is better to struggle in November than in March. Plus, the Gators have three other scorers who can make up for any shortfalls. Overblown concerns surround a two-guard who struggles to make shots after just a few games.