Final Piece Falls into Place for Florida Gators Basketball
The last player Todd Golden was waiting on to complete the team is now reported to be returning for his senior year with the Gators. Per multiple reports, Walter Clayton Jr. is now expected to return to the Florida Gators for the 2024-25 campaign.
In his first year with the Gators after transferring from Iona, Clayton Jr. played and started in all 36 games. In those 36 games he averaged a team-high 17.6 points per game and grabbed 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
Like Will Richard, Clayton Jr. was testing the NBA waters and going through the pre-draft process to assess his game and where he needed to improve. After hearing the feedback given to him, it ultimately led him to rejoining the Gators for the upcoming season.
For Golden and Co., this is the most important piece of the puzzle. Getting Clayton Jr. back will not only benefit him, but it will also benefit the team greatly.
It provides Florida with an uber-talented scorer who can get a bucket at all three levels.
Boasting one of the best offenses in the nation a year ago (85.6 PPG, 6th in NCAA), Florida gets the guy who will spearhead the attack for next season and will be a tough cover for any opponent.
Moreover, Clayton Jr. will return to Florida with high expectations placed upon him and the team as a whole. The Gators should be considered a preseason top 25 team with him returning, and he will be considered a potential All-American from the jump.
Additionally, Todd Golden has done well in the spring window for the transfer portal by grabbing a trio of defenders to help solve their defensive woes from last year.
All-in-all, Todd Golden and his Florida Gators will be on everyone’s radar of teams to watch out for.