Florida Gators Alijah Martin Topples Former FAU Teammate in Arkansas Win
Gainesville, Fla. — In this new age of college sports, players are constantly jumping from one team to the next, never staying at one school for too long.
And, for the Florida Gators, they took advantage of it by bringing in former FAU Owl guard Alijah Martin. As for another SEC team, the Arkansas Razorbacks, they chose to raid the Owls by taking their other star player, Johnell Davis.
But despite them now being on different teams, both had the pleasure of sharing the court once again last Saturday in the Gators win over the Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena.
To the common followers, most would have been more focused on the game itself and not this individual aspect. That could’ve even been the case for the players as well.
However, social media always finds a way to bring things out of the dark and back into the light.
Before the season, both Davis and Martin were asked about the battles the two shared during their FAU days, and each had different responses.
“I got the better of him,” Davis said while at SEC Media Days back in October.
“Johnell is great,” Martin said at SEC Media Days. “I won some battles. He won some.”
Davis was also given a follow-up question asking if it was most of the time or all the time, which he doubled down on.
“Nah,” Davis said. “All the time. He never got the better of me.”
Well, then either Saturday was the first time he ever got the better of him or Davis was saving face at the time because his performance against the Gators was rough. He finished the game shooting 0-8 and added three turnovers to his line as well.
As for Martin, he finished with a team-high 14 points and four rebounds and was also responsible for forcing two of Davis’ three turnovers.
So, while Martin let his former compatriot do all the talking, he took care of business on the court like a professional.