Florida Gators at Kansas State: Preview, Info, Where to Watch and More

The Florida Gators are facing off against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday evening as part of the SEC/Big12 Challenge.

The matchup is set to provide an emotional reunion as former Gators forward Keyontae Johnson dons opposing threads in his first season back on the hardwood following a medical condition that ended his Florida career. However, it also brings opportunities abound for a Todd Golden-led squad attempting to surge toward a tournament berth.

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Florida Gators at Kansas State

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. EST

Watch: ESPN2

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD / SiriusXM 137 or 190 / SXM App 961

Odds: Florida is a 4.5-point underdog to Kansas State, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 139 points.

Series history: The all-time series between Florida and Kansas State is tied at 1-1. In the last meeting between the two programs on Dec. 22, 2012, the Wildcats reigned victorious over the Gators on their home court, 67-61.

Important stories

The rundown

The start of a challenging climb up the mountain.

When the Gators face off against Kansas State as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday evening, it will commence a four-game stretch of ranked opponents and a trip to the always raucous Rupp Arena.

Given Florida’s current standing, the prospect of an NCAA Tournament berth grows bleak if it’s not able to sneak away with one or two victories during the challenging period.

As a result, stealing a win at Kansas State would go a long way when the time comes. Florida will look to play within its identity as a strong defense that can turn into quick offense as it has at a high rate over the past two contests.

In doing so, the Gators will throw different looks at Johnson, the Wildcats' leading scorer and rebounder this season. On Friday, Golden mentioned a number of different options to assume primary defensive duties of the potential All-American including Alex Fudge (if he’s deemed available as he recuperates from a head injury suffered a week ago in Starkville, Miss.) and Will Richard.

Meanwhile, the backcourt will be tasked with slowing Markquis Nowell, an uber-talented facilitator who’s served as the catalyst for K-State’s success this season. The battle between Nowell and Gators’ fifth-year senior Kyle Lofton will be a deciding factor in this contest. especially if Florida is able to pull off the upset.

Colin Castleton will work against Nae’Qwan Tomlin with an inch advantage over the Wildcats' big man. Per usual, the Florida offense will be predicated on Castleton’s ability to make an impact, although Myreon Jones, Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Riley Kugel have each stepped up to ease the pressure off the center's shoulders of late.

This matchup is a litmus test for where Florida is at now compared to early on in the year. After figuring out some early kinks that plagued them in out-of-conference play to rank No. 12 in adjusted defensive efficiency and find rhythm on offense, Florida has the potential to steal a statement win for their resume come March.

Golden and Co. are simultaneously looking to reconcile the poor 1-6 Quad I record with the aforementioned four straight games that fall into the category. Earning a win in Manhattan over Kansas State would be a perfect start to build momentum for that daunting journey.

