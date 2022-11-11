Florida vs. Kennesaw State: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Following an encouraging victory over Stony Brook on Monday in the season opener, the Florida Gators will take Billy Donovan Court again on Friday, looking to replicate their success against Kennesaw State.

Tipping off against the Owls at 7 p.m. ET, Todd Golden's squad is vying to continue establishing its identity in 2022-23.

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Florida Gators vs. Kennesaw State Owls

Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Watch: SECN+/ESPN+

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 380 | SXM App 970

Odds: Florida is a 20.5-point favorite over Kennesaw State, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series history: This is the first meeting between the two programs.

Need last-minute tickets?

Important stories

The rundown

The Florida Gators looked well-polished in their first contest of the season against Stony Brook on Monday. Getting off to runs of 22-3 and 22-5 in each half, UF's hot starts flashed signs of the complementary basketball Golden has attempted to instill this offseason.

Although it came against a lower-level team, the Gators turned defense into offense at an effective rate and found ways to create rim twos for themselves in half-court sets.

The threes, which will be an essential part of the potentially explosive offensive attack they sport under the new regime, began to fall late in the first half after a shaky start, likely due to the adrenaline night one brings.

Now, they'll face a faster, more skilled Owls squad than the Seawolves presented in game two as they gear up for their rivalry matchup with Florida State in Tallahassee in a week.

While it may not be the level of test that will gauge Florida's fortitude this season, the Owls will surely give the Gators a formidable challenge in various aspects of their game on both ends of the court.

Backcourt members Chris Youngblood and Terrell Burden, specifically, could present issues on both ends of the floor after posting a combined 39 points, eight assists and six steals against LaGrange College in their first contest of the year. The duo makes up two of the Owls' five returning starters from a year ago and highlights their desire to win with the quickness small ball brings,

However, despite the agility and athleticism on the court for Kennesaw State, the lack of true frontcourt members should give the likes of Colin Castleton and Alex Fudge the ability to continue their early season success in game two. Wing players Will Richard and Kowacie Reeves Jr. should complement the frontcourt members, given the length advantage they possess.

The recipe for success will be largely similar to the one they carried into battle against Stony Brook, although heightened play inside will likely come as a result of what the Owls lack at the four and five spots.

Points in the paint and the rebounding battle should swing heavily in Florida's favor as a result. The Gators head into the contest as 20.5-point favorites.

The starting lineup will likely remain as it was for game one, with Kyle Lofton, Richard, Reeves, CJ Felder and Castelton occupying spots on the court first. The only reactionary change that could come from game one would be to replace Felder with Fudge, who led the team in points and shined as a hustle player for Florida in the first contest.

However, that likely won't be the case as the staff will look to further evaluate the talent at its disposal moving forward. Bonham, Jones, Lane, Kugel, Fudge and Jitoboh will see time in the rotation.

