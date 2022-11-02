The Florida Gators hit the court on Tuesday night in front of fans for the first time for an orange and blue scrimmage.

Team Blue — Trey Bonham, Myreon Jones, Will Richard, CJ Felder, Aleks Szymczyk, Denzel Aberdeen and Alex Klatsky — defeated Team Orange — Kyle Lofton, Riley Kugel, Kowacie Reeves Jr., Alex Fudge, Colin Castleton, Niels Lane, Jason Jitoboh and Jack May — by five, 34-29.

The scrimmage portion was initially slated to last about 12 to 15 minutes, although time was added in the middle to make it slightly longer.

Klatsky (three-point shooting contest), Lane (dunk contest) and May (half-court shot contest) took home the skill competitions on the night.

Following the scrimmage period and individual events, head coach Todd Golden shared that he wouldn't read too far into his players' individual performances in this contest. That largely came due to what he coined the "glorified All-Star Game" setting to the evening, as the goal was to enjoy the time on the court in front of fans, try to stay healthy and produce some highlight reel plays.

However, there were still certain aspects from the orange and blue scrimmage that can provide an outlook as we inch closer to the regular season on Monday.

All Gators will briefly recap what we saw that can translate to the floor against Stony Brook on Monday and into the heat of the schedule.

'Rainesville' is revived

The longstanding drought for the Gators beyond the three-point line could reach its end in 2022-23.

On Tuesday night, shots from beyond the arc fell early and often. Despite a slow start to scoring, largely due to some sloppy turnovers to begin the scrimmage period, both teams seemed to find their groove later in the contest with six players finishing with at least one recorded three.

Sophomore guard Trey Bonham showed off his range — an integral part of his game as a score-first guard option for the Gators who can put the ball through the net at any level — to open up scoring with a triple from the tip of the logo.

Will Richard led the pack by connecting on four shots from downtown, including an impressive step-back fadeaway for his second triple on the evening about midway through. He added a tip-in at the cup off a missed three by Aleks Szymczyk to register 14 points on the evening to lead all scorers by a large margin. Richard's considerable offensive contributions led to the blue team's victory.

Szymczyk later connected on a three-ball of his own to join Bonham, Richard, Myreon Jones, CJ Felder and Niels Lane in that area of the stat sheet.

The Gators can rid the scoring droughts of years past by spreading the floor with capable shooters to knock down shots as they did on Tuesday night.

While there was still a fair share of misses from deep on both ends, connecting on 10 total three-pointers in a period that failed to equate to half of a regulated game is a breath of fresh air for the team and those following the Gators program closely moving forward.

Now that they've shown they're capable, albeit, in a more free, relaxed setting, it needs to translate to the floor starting Monday.

Three starting spots are still open for the taking

As we approach the tip-off of the 2022-23 season, the central question that still looms for the Gators is: Which five players will hit the hardwood first for Florida?

When asked if the lineups we saw during the orange and blue scrimmage were assorted based on the intended starting lineup for the season when it commences, Florida's head coach doubled down his notion that the only starting spots currently solidified are at the one and the five.

Kyle Lofton will occupy the starting point guard spot for the Gators while Colin Castleton reassumes the starting center spot he's held since 2020-21 when he transferred in from Michigan. Outside of those two positions, the starters could vary significantly from what many have expected this offseason.

The two and three are essentially the same position in the Kevin Hovde offense as each earns the designation of wing rather than the traditional shooting guard and small forward labels.

As a result, there is a bevy of options to choose from in a unit that could legitimately see a rotation of 11 players at specific points this season.

Richard has staked his claim for a starting spot in the portion of the preseason he's been able to participate in. That continued on Tuesday with his inspired scoring performance. Reeves — who is a favorite to assume the three spot to begin the year — Bonham, Jones, Kugel and Lane align as the others with string arguments for substantial playing time.

Then, there is the battle of LSU transfer Alex Fudge and CJ Felder at the four.

The most likely scenario for how starters are determined will be based on the matchup for this season. As the year goes on, it will likely become analytic-driven to ensure the best lineups are on the court at any given time.

Notes

Todd Golden deemed starting guard Kyle Lofton a full-go following his preseason injury. Lofton played nearly 30 minutes in a closed-door scrimmage against Jacksonville on Saturday and is participating in practice without limitations.

Walk-on guard Alex Klatsky shined as an elite shooter for the Gators. He connected on his only shot attempt of the orange and blue game before winning the three-point contest. Golden shared that Klatsky could see some time for Florida to spread the floor and present another shooter for the opposing defense in late-half scenarios.

Aleks Szymczyk will see minimal playing time this season, but he worked well against Castleton on both ends of the floor. He scored the basketball at a high level around the rim and knocked down one of his two three-point attempts. His ability to stretch the floor was on full display.

The Gators will open up the regular season on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. against Stony Brook inside Exactech Arena.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.