2022 PF Signee Malik Reneau Decommits From the Florida Gators

Monteverde Academy 2022 power forward Malik Reneau backs off his commitment to the Florida Gators following the recent changes in the program.

The complexion of the Florida Gators basketball program going into the future is bound to change drastically following the turnover at the top. That change began on Tuesday with highly regarded power forward Malik Reneau decommitting from the Gators, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Reneau, who had been committed to the Gators since November 10, received released from his letter of intent to the University of Florida just over a week following the departure of Mike White to Georgia.

Labeled as the No. 27 player in the class of 2022 according to SI All-American's SI99, Reneau was the highest-rated member of the Gators 2022 recruiting class. He stood alongside Jalen Reed and Denzel Aberdeen as the three signees in the class.

Standing at 6’8”, 210 pounds, the Monteverde Academy prospect had the potential to bring an interior presence to a thin Florida frontcourt.

However, after deliberating following the coaching change, Reneau will look to take his length and versatility elsewhere for his collegiate career.

With Todd Golden stepping into a position where seven seniors are departing from the program, he will have to do quick work to equip the Florida roster with serviceable bodies for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

He said on Sunday during the Gators NIT matchup against Xavier that he would put an emphasis on acquiring talent both through the ranks of high school and the transfer portal.

"I think the game of college basketball has changed more in the past two years than it had in the previous 20, and the transfer portal, whether people like it or not, is just a really important part of our profession now and our business, and building rosters," Golden said on the ESPN broadcast.

"So I'm going to do my best to keep the guys within the program on board and get them to continue building stronger and moving forward, but there are going to be some additions through the portal, and there are going to be some guys who are really excited to come play at Florida."

Following Reneau’s decommitment, that desire for talent acquisition becomes even more of a necessity.

Golden is scheduled to hold his introductory press conference at Florida Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

