Are the Florida Gators a Potential Dark Horse Candidate?
It’s hard predicting who is going to be lifting the trophy and celebrating on the court come the end of season. There are just too many teams. Everyone tries to, but only a very small minority get it right.
And while everyone out there usually goes with consensus favorites to win it all, some will go against the grain. They’ll opt for the dark horse candidates - Teams that aren’t being talked about in the national spotlight as much but boast a ton of attributes that championship teams have such as solid coaching and depth.
The Florida Gators fall into this "dark horse" category, or at least that's what NCAA digital reporter and analyst Andy Katz thinks. On Wednesday, Katz released his 10 Final Four dark horses for the upcoming men’s basketball season with the Gators being among the teams listed.
So, why does he think the Gators have a shot at a Final Four appearance this year? For the same reason as anyone else. They are a very talented team from top to bottom.
“With a blend of returning talent and new faces, Florida’s roster depth is strong,” Katz said. “Florida looks primed to surprise in the SEC this season.”
Having a strong overall roster isn’t something new for Todd Golden and the Gators though. They were the same way last year. It was one of the reasons they performed as well as they did in 2023-24.
It wasn’t until they lost starting center Micah Handlogten in the SEC Championship game for when things began to unravel for the Gators.
Yes, Florida only played one more game without him, but the Gators could’ve really used Handlogten against Colorado. Alex Condon, who usually comes off the bench, was handed the start against the Buffaloes. However, he fouled out of this game and the only solution off the bench to replace him was Thomas Haugh, who is more of a wing/forward, not a center.
However, the Gators seem to have depth at each position once again after seeing who was brought back and who joined the team this offseason via the transfer portal.
“After going 24-12 and reaching the SEC tournament final, coach Todd Golden returns key players Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard alongside Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh,” Katz said. “The Gators also added impact transfers like Alijah Martin (Florida Atlantic) and Rueben Chinyelu (Washington State).”
Clayton Jr. and Condon were recently named first-team and third-team preseason All-SEC.
Additionally, Florida also brought in Sam Alexis from Chattanooga to help strengthen their depth in the front court after losing Tyrese Samuel to the draft and Handlogten for the season.
So, despite the Gators not being a shoe-in for the National Championship, it is hard not to see why they are at least a dark horse in the race for the title.