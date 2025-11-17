Florida Gators Provide Injury Update on C Micah Handlogten
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-- After suffering a head injury in the first half of the Florida Gators' matchup against rival Miami, center Micah Handlogten is unlikely to return, according to On3's Zach Abolverdi.
Handlogten was hit in the head with 2:39 left in the half while committing a shooting foul and was promptly subbed out for Rueben Chinyelu. He recorded no points, three rebounds and three personal fouls in nine minutes of play off the bench.
Handlogten entered this season as one of Florida's main veteran leaders. A key piece off the bench in the Gators' run to a national title last season, Handlogten is looking to grow his role in Florida's front court rotation in what will likely be his last season with the Gators, pending a decision on a reported medical redshirt by the NCAA.
He opened the season with back-to-back double-doubles in the loss to Arizona and the win over North Florida.
"It feels great. I mean, I wouldn't wish what I had to go through on anybody ever," Handlogten said after the win over the Ospreys. "So, just being able to come back and get my confidence up and feel good playing again. It means a ton just to be able to go out there and play my game again."
The accolade marked his first instance of back-to-back double-doubles since his freshman season at Marshall (2022-23) and his first time scoring in double figures since the 2023-24 season with Florida.
“Micah is a great player. He didn’t get as much as opportunity as last year late in the season. As I’ve said a million times, we don’t win a championship without him," head coach Todd Golden said after the win over North Florida. "He’s had an incredible offseason. He got himself in the best shape he has been in for his whole entire life. He is playing incredibly well right now.
Handlogten's injury leaves Florida shorthanded in the front court behind starters Rueben Chinyelu and Alex Condon. Thomas Haugh will likely see more minutes at power forward as a result.
Florida's front court depth is comprised of reserves Viktor Mikic and Olivier Rioux.
The Gators took a 39-29 lead into the locker room behind 3-pointers from Condon and Haugh but are seeing the lead disappear with Miami going on a 7-0 run to make it 44-41 with 16:02 remaining. Florida leads 53-45 with under 14 minutes remaining at the time of publishing.