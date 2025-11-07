Micah Handlogten Becoming One of Gators' Top Weapons
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Micah Handlogten's journey is well-documented.
After beginning his career at Marshall, Handlogten transferred to the Florida Gators ahead of the 2023-24 season before breaking his ankle in the SEC Tournament Final that season. Planning to redshirt in 2024-25, Handlogten changed his mind and returned to the court that February, becoming a key piece off the bench in Florida's run to a national title.
As a senior this year, Handlogten is in the best shape of his life, and his play through the Gators' first two games of the season proves as much.
Coming off the bench in Florida's loss to Arizona on Monday and in the Gators' win over UNF on Thursday, Handlogten has recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the first time since his freshman season at Marshall (three-straight) and scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 28, 2024, against Missouri.
"It feels great. I mean, I wouldn't wish what I had to go through on anybody ever," Handlogten said on Thursday. "So, just being able to come back and get my confidence up and feel good playing again. It means a ton just to be able to go out there and play my game again."
That win over the Tigers was also the last time he recorded a double-double. He is also the first Gator to open a season with back-to-back points/rebounds double-doubles since Kerry Blackshear Jr. in 2019.
“Micah is a great player. He didn’t get as much as opportunity as last year late in the season. As I’ve said a million times, we don’t win a championship without him," head coach Todd Golden said. "He’s had an incredible offseason. He got himself in the best shape he has been in for his whole entire life. He is playing incredibly well right now.
While the scoring is nice, Handlogten has re-emerged as one of the nation's top rebounders. His 12.5 rebounds per game is second nationally among players who have played in multiple games. His 25 rebounds across a two-game stretch is Florida's most since Alex Condon's 25 across the wins over Alabama (March 5) and Ole Miss (March 8) last season.
His six offensive rebounds lead the SEC.
"He’s probably a top three or four offensive rebounder in the country," Golden said. "That might not be giving him enough credit. He just does a great job of creating second chances for us.
Part of Handlogten's efficiency and dominance to open the season simply stems from the fact that he's finally had a normal offseason.
His first at Marshall consisted of adjusting from high school to college. His second consisted of adjusting from playing at Marshall to playing at Florida. His third saw him unable to play due to his injury.
Entering his fourth and with an opportunity to have an entire offseason, Handlogten went all-in.
"It was huge. I haven't really had a real offseason in college, in general, with transferring here my first offseason and getting hurt," he said. "So, just take those couple of months and strictly working on improving my game and getting more confidence in myself and each other as a team. I think that was really huge for myself and us as a whole."
Now, Handlogten is looking to carry over this performance into one of the nation's toughest non-conference schedules, which includes matchups against Miami, UConn and Duke, and the Gators' regular SEC gauntlet, all while capping off what's been one of the more impactful careers at UF.
"He has become an even better player prior to the injury," Golden said. "He is one of the best big men in America in terms of centers.”