Former Florida Gators Star Walter Clayton Jr. Traded Ahead of Deadline

Just halfway through his first NBA season, former Florida Gators star point guard Walter Clayton Jr. is already on the move.

According to ESPN senior NBA insider Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz have traded Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., along with John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., John Konchar, Jock Landale and Vince Williams Jr. to the Utah Jazz for Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/ax6oQpZx0S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

The rookie point guard has appeared in 45 games this season, averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 assists and two rebounds per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.

His best game of the season came during a 131-101 loss to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, when he totaled a career-high 20 points and nine rebounds while shooting 66.7 percent from field-goal range and 40 percent from 3-point territory.

Although he was ultimately dealt in the multi-player deal, Jazz coach Will Hardy was encouraged with his progress throughout the offseason, particularly his willingness to embrace his abillities as a scorer early on.

"Walt's got a presence when he plays," Hardy said post-game. "He's intelligent. I think he's balancing those two things pretty well right now. I think early in camp... I felt like he was a little too pass-first; not agressive enough looking for his shot. I think he's found a good balance of that in this moment."

After an illustrious career at Florida, the Jazz selected the Lake Wales native with the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Last season, he led the Gators in scoring 18.3 points and 4.2 assists per game, leading the Gators in each category.

Throughout the NCAA tournament, Clayton Jr.'s scoring average shot up to 22.3 points per game. After winning the National Championship, he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.

During Florida's win over Houston in the 2026 National Championship, Clayton Jr. scored 11 points while dishing out seven assists and bringing down five rebounds.

Besides the accolades that he won during the NCAA Tournament, the 6-foot-4, 195 pound guard was a Consensus first-team All-American, SEC Male Athlete of the Year and the SEC Tournament MVP.

Clayton Jr. spent two seasons at Florida after originally kicking off his collegiate career in the MAAC under Rick Pitino at Iona. During his first season at Florida, he averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

