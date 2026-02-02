Is Julius Randle Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle has popped up on the team's injury report for Monday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, as he's listed as questionable with a thumb injury.

Randle has not missed a game in the 2025-26 season, so it is surprising to see him on the team's injury report. The star forward is averaging 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3, helping the Wolves to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

Even with Randle and Anthony Edwards (back) both listed as questionable on Monday, the Wolves are 7.5-point road favorites against the Grizzlies. That could be a sign that oddsmakers expect both players to play.

Minnesota knocked off the Grizzlies on Saturday night, winning 131-114. Randle shot 11-for-17 in that matchup, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven dimes in over 35 minutes of action. Could he duplicate that performance on Monday?

Even though Randle could be on the right side of questionable tonight, he's not my favorite prop target if both he and Edwards end up suiting up.

Best Timberwolves Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-104)

I’m buying low on Edwards in this matchup after he shot 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in Saturday’s win over Memphis.

The star guard is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers on 8.4 attempts per game (40.9 percent) this season, and he knocked down at least four shots from deep in eight of his 12 games last month.

The Grizzlies have struggled to defend the 3 all season long, even though they kept Edwards in check on Saturday night. Memphis ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and it’s just 15th in opponent 3-point percentage.

The volume for Edwards has fluctuated from beyond the arc, but if his back is really bothering him, he may be more inclined to settle for some jump shots on Monday.

At just -104, I think Edwards is a pretty solid value to clear this line against the Grizzlies.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.