Former Gator Named to Nets' Summer League Squad
When the Brooklyn Nets released their official roster for the Las Vegas Summer League earlier, Florida Gators fans may have noticed a familiar name. Ahead of the Las Vegas Summer League tipping off on July 10, former Florida big man Tyrese Samuel will be joining the Nets’ squad
Last year Samuel spent time with the Phoenix Suns Summer League squad, before later playing for their G League affiliate, the Valley Suns.
After finishing with seven points, six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal that summer, he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Suns and was able to participate in training camp with the team.
In October, he started playing in the G League, where he averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and one block per game through 33 games.
During his time in Gainesville, he spent his final season at the University of Florida where he made the All-SEC team after averaging 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
After scoring 28 points and pulling down ten rebounds in a win over Missouri, future NCAA Champion head coach Todd Golden praised Samuel’s playmaking ability.
"Obviously Tyrese was a grown man tonight,” Golden said. “He did an incredible job,he's just a great decision maker and a really good playmaker. Obviously his finishes, but he also had some really good passes out of there and good decisions. They stepped up and made big shots.”
Samuel and the Nets begin play on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Television coverage can be found on ESPN 2.