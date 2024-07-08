Former Gator Punches Ticket to the Paris Olympics
The Florida Gators added to their running list of athletes going to the Paris Olympics with former guard Nick Calathes qualifying with the Greece men’s basketball team through the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Sunday.
Calathes was one of the most vital players for Greece on their journey to the Olympics, averaging 10.0 points and an astounding 10.5 assists per game over the four qualifying games.
He also becomes the first Florida men’s basketball alum to appear in the Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament.
For those who don’t remember, Calathes was with the Gators from 2007-2009 before making stops in Greece, Russia, Spain, Turkey and the NBA.
As a Gator, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in his two years with the school.
In his freshman year, he led the SEC in assists (221) and assists per game (6.1). On top of that, he led the Gators in points per game (15.3) as a freshman, which was the highest ever by a freshman under Billy Donovan.
Additionally, Calathes had one of the best freshman seasons by a Gator in school history.
He set Florida freshman records for points (552), assists, assists per game, free throws made (144) and free throws attempted (199). This led him to not only being named the SEC Newcomer of the Year, but also co-SEC Freshman of the Year and Second-Team All-SEC.
Calathes then followed his historical debut year with the Gators by being voted unanimously to First Team All-SEC in his sophomore year after averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Despite his time with the Gators being short, he will forever be etched in school history.
He currently owns the highest assist per game total over a career with an average of 6.28 assists per game across his two seasons in Gainesville.
Moreover, he has the highest assists per game average in a single season in Florida history with 6.42 per game, and owns the top two spots for most assists in a season with 231 in 2008-09 and 221 in 2007-08.
He will always be remembered as one of the most gifted passers to ever come through the Florida Gator program and now has a chance to grab a medal this summer for his country on the biggest stages there is.