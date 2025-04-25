Former Gators' F Finds New Home
Another former member of the Florida Gators has found a new home.
Forward Sam Alexis, a member of the 2025 National Championship squad, has committed to Indiana, On3's Joseph Tipton reported Thursday. The Apopka (Fla.) native spent one season with the Gators after transferring to Florida from UT-Chattanooga. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Last season, Alexis averaged 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while averaging 11.9 minutes of action. The 6-foot-8 and 240-pound junior fought through an ankle injury that limited him late in the season, as he only saw action in one game (Maryland) during the team's tournament run.
While his numbers don't jump off the stat sheet, Alexis was a strong defender who maintained a high level of energy while on the court.
The third-year player was yet another example of Gators head coach Todd Golden finding a diamond in the rough while scouring the nation for recruits. His potential as a rebounder stood out in the preseason
"They play through the five, the big guys. I seen what Tyrese Samuel did last year and I felt like I could do the same thing," Alexis said in October. "... I feel like I can be a big part. Micah did a lot of offensive rebounding. I think he had more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds so I'm just trying to do what he did."
Alexis spent two seasons at UT-Chattanooga, where he was a Southern Conference All-Freshman Team selection in 2022-2023 and earned All-Conference/All-Defensive Team honors in 2023-2024.
During his final season at UT-Chattanooga, Alexis averaged 10.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 55% from the field.
After announcing his intentions to transfer on April 18, Alexis became the second player from the recent championship team to enter the transfer portal. So far, three players (Denzel Aberdeen, Kajus Kublickas, Alexis) have entered the portal since the season ended on April 7.
He is the second Gator to find a new home, shortly after Denzel Aberdeen committed to Kentucky.
Despite losing a few players, Florida has already made a key acquisition in the transfer portal. Highly coveted guard transfer portal Xaivian Lee (Princeton) committed to Florida on April 16, and the Gators added Ohio stransfer guard AJ Brown to the roster on Thursday.