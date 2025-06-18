Freshmen 'Ahead of the Curve,' per Todd Golden
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While it takes time for freshmen to get their bearings, Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden believes that newcomers CJ Ingram and Alex Lloyd are already surpassing expectations for where they should be this early in their careers.
“I think they're ahead of the curve because their work ethic is really good and they're mature,” Golden said Tuesday.
Ingram, 247 Sports' No. 19 overall prospect, and Lloyd, the No. 41 overall prospect, are the two highest-rated signees under Golden in his three full years with the program. Both came from strong high schools as well, with Ingram hailing from Florida powerhouse Monteverde Academy and Lloyd joining from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Westminster Academy.
Having played for programs like these, they could easily join the Gators with a level of entitlement and an ego. However, it’s been the exact opposite, Golden explained.
“The great thing with both is Alex and CJ have come in with their head down, working, grateful to be a part of the program and putting the time in outside of our work hours to gain the respect of their teammates,” he said.
Earning their teammates' and coach’s respect seems to be working, as well.
“Our guys love them, and I think they're going to be great in our program,” Golden said.
It won’t be easy to earn minutes as a freshman under Golden, though. The obvious go-to examples are Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh, but it’s not every day you bring in multiple guys who are all-conference and first-round talents.
The end-all, be-all for Ingram and Lloyd is going to be their willingness to compete. Each will have to show the hustle and effort that last year’s squad had, or else they’ll struggle to find their way onto the court.
“But if guys aren't going hard, you know, that's not OK in our program,” Golden said.
Still, with three seniors from last year gone and a relatively-new rotation for next season, Ingram and Lloyd could be poised ot make an immediate impact should they continue on their current trajectory.
Florida begins its 2025-26 campaign in Las Vegas against Arizona on Nov. 3.