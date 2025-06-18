Gators' 2025-26 SEC Slate Announced
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As its 2025-26 non-conference schedule continues to come together, the Florida Gators now know its SEC opponents for next season.
The SEC on Wednesday announced its conference-wide opponent assignments with the Gators set to face three opponents for both home and away matchups, six other opponents at home only and six more on the road only.
Florida will, once again, face Georgia and South Carolina as part of its annual permanent home and away series with the Bulldogs and Gamecocks. Joining the two on Florida's home and away series is rival Kentucky, first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
The home-and-away matchup with the Wildcats marks the first time the two teams meet twice in the same season since the 2023-24 season, when Florida and Kentucky split the two-game series. Kentucky got the best of Florida in their lone matchup last season in Lexington with a 106-100 win in overtime.
Meanwhile, Florida took both games against South Carolina last season and split the series against Georgia. Their 88-83 loss to the Bulldogs on Feb. 25 would be their last loss of the season.
The six teams on Florida's home-only schedule are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee, while the six teams on the Gators' away-only schedule are Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Specific dates and start times for the Florida Gators' 2025-26 season will be announced at a later date.
Florida begins the season on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas against Arizona and has blue bloods Duke (Dec. 2) and UConn (Dec. 9) also on the schedule.